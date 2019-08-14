News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Don’t Tell Ben He Kant: Jaxson Kant, Ben Gebhardt, Luth. High

Gkt9dab6kbtesbn5puac
Lutheran High senior QB Jaxson Kant (1) and senior wide receiver Ben Gebhardt (21), both returning all-staters, are two of the best eight-man players in the state. And it's a big state. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Hmm, only eight guys over there this time. Should be easy pickins.Let me be very clear, at no time did Jaxson Kant nor Ben Gebhardt say those things. But they could have. Because they sure were.Kan...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}