News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Does NBC Boys Basketball Have a Pulitzer in it's Future?

Last year's Class C-1 state runner-up, North Bend Central is thirsty for more in 2020.
Last year's Class C-1 state runner-up, North Bend Central is thirsty for more in 2020.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Under the heading of “picking up where we left off” we give you North Bend Central boys basketball.Last March the Tigers reached the state basketball finals for the first time in the modern era. Do...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}