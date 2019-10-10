Districts at a Glance: Classes A, B, C-1 and C-2
Class AA-3: Kearney (4-2, 1-0) hosts Lincoln Southwest (4-2, 2-0) tonight. Winner takes all, IMO.A-4: Millard West (6-0, 1-0) plays at Grand Island (6-0, 2-0) in one of three Week 7 games featuring...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news