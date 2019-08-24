News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-24 13:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

District Projections: Six-Man, Districts 4, 5 and 6

Mestwrpu9zurbmmk7zee
One of the top players in six-man football, Hay Springs senior Bryce Running Hawk (30) will help the defending state runners-up win more than their share in 2019. That's my guess. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

District 6-Man 4Wilcox-HildrethFALCONSDefending state champion Wilcox-Hildreth returns one starter on both sides of the ball from last year’s 12-0 team.“Our returning guys were able to get a lot of...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}