District Projections: Six-Man, Districts 4, 5 and 6
District 6-Man 4Wilcox-HildrethFALCONSDefending state champion Wilcox-Hildreth returns one starter on both sides of the ball from last year’s 12-0 team.“Our returning guys were able to get a lot of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news