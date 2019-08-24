District Projections: Six-Man, Districts 1, 2 and 3
District 6-Man 1Spalding AcademySHAMROCKSAlways in the six-man mix, the Shamrocks return four starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 7-3 team that won a playoff game.“Our numbers wil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news