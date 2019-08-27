District Projections: Class D-1, Districts 7 and 8
D1-7 DistrictCreightonBULLDOGSDefending its first-ever state playoff championship, Creighton will return five starters on offense and defense from last season’s 13-0 team.“We will bring back almost...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news