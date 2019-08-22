News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

District Projections: Class D-2, Districts 7, 8 and 9

Kyxfxjjjwvaqm79nvkqv
Senior all-state candidate Ryan Lauby (45) and his Overton team are Huskerland favorites to win the D2-7 district title. (Matthew Jensen/Huskerland)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

D2-7 DistrictOvertonEAGLESFollowing a great 9-2 season that included a trip to the state playoff quarterfinals the Eagles return five starters on both offense and defense.“We lost some great senior...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}