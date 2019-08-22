District Projections: Class D-2, Districts 1, 2 and 3
D2-1 DistrictFalls City Sacred HeartIRISHOne of the premier football programs in the state, Sacred Heart was pretty premier again in 2018, finishing 9-2 and reaching the playoff quarterfinals. The ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news