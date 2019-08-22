News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

District Projections: Class D-2, Districts 1, 2 and 3

Xer6ilu9wqscoga8bw34
The return of two-time all-stater Ty Hahn (7) sure helps but beating Sacred Heart for the D2-1 district title will be a stern challenge for J-B. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

D2-1 DistrictFalls City Sacred HeartIRISHOne of the premier football programs in the state, Sacred Heart was pretty premier again in 2018, finishing 9-2 and reaching the playoff quarterfinals. The ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}