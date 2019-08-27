District Projections: Class D-1, Districts 1, 2 and 3
D1-1 DistrictBDSEAGLESIt will be a different looking BDS in 2019 with the Eagles graduating nine seniors from last year’s 8-1 playoff team. BDS returns only one starter on offense and two on defens...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news