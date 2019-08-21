News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

District Projections: Class C-2, Districts 5, 6 and 7

Ikkfjcu9xasimg29a2uo
Senior Braden Peterworth (74) is a big (pun intended) factor in Huskerland picking his Sutton team to win its district. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

C2-5 DistrictSuttonMUSTANGSFollowing another outstanding season of football - this one resulting in 10 wins and a state semifinal berth - the Mustangs return four starters on both sides of the ball...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}