District Projections: Class C-2, Districts 1 and 2
C2-1 DistrictWilber-ClatoniaWOLVERINESLook out here, as the Wolverines return seven starters on offense and eight on defense from last year’s 9-2 state quarterfinal team.“Our line should be our str...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news