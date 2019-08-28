District Projections: Class C-1, Districts 1 and 2
C1-1 District Ashland-GreenwoodBLUEJAYSLook out here, as the Bluejays return nine starters on offense and eight on defense from last year’s 8-3 state playoff quarterfinal team.“We return a lot of e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news