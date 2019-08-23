District Projections: Class B, Districts 1 and 2
B-1 DistrictOmaha RoncalliCRIMSON PRIDEFollowing a sensational 8-3 season that included a trip to the state quarterfinals, the Crimson Pride return seven starters on offense and six on defense.“We ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news