News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

District Projections: Class A, Districts 5 and 6

Hz5ttbtefahbt9wxbher
Millard South senior Kohl Herbolsheimer figures to have his team in the thick of the district and state championship races in 2019. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

A-5 DistrictMillard SouthPATRIOTSLots of excitement surrounding the Patriots program as they return nine starters on offense and eight on defense from a 9-2 state quarterfinal team.“We have a lot o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}