Delano Named Class D-1 Berens Award Winner

After leading his youthful Cross County team into the state playoff semifinals Cross County's Hayden Delano has been named our Class D-1 Berens Coaching Award winner.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

No pain, no gain. That’s what they say.And when it comes to Cross County football 2019 the pain was definitely worth the gain. Growing pain.After some early struggles, against very good competition...

