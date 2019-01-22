Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Defending Champ Elkhorn Girls No. 3 Seed at EMC

Qioyc6rfwnfwdu7025fr
It was all smiles for Elkhorn senior Payton Jakopovic (15) after winning state last March...maybe the same scene plays out Saturday night? Maybe.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

In a season of transition Elkhorn girls basketball has hardly missed a step.Elkhorn, which lost two-time all-state center Brooke Carlson from last year’s 26-3 team, has managed a 9-3 start that inc...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}