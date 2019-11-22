News More News

D-2 Final: Underdog Pleasanton to Challenge Unbeaten St. Fran

Powerful senior all-stater Dylan Wemhoff (55) will lead unbeaten Humphrey St. Francis against Pleasanton in next Monday's Class D-2 state final at Memorial Stadium.
Powerful senior all-stater Dylan Wemhoff (55) will lead unbeaten Humphrey St. Francis against Pleasanton in next Monday's Class D-2 state final at Memorial Stadium. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

With the 2019 season coming down to just one game left on the schedule in Class D-2 one team is looking to pull out a historic upset, while the other is looking to finish a mission that started a y...

