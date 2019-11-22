D-2 Final: Underdog Pleasanton to Challenge Unbeaten St. Fran
With the 2019 season coming down to just one game left on the schedule in Class D-2 one team is looking to pull out a historic upset, while the other is looking to finish a mission that started a y...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news