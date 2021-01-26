Cross County Boys No. 1 Seed at Crossroads Tournament
On top of all this snow they aren’t playing at the Auditorium...One of the great settings for Nebraska high school basketball usually takes place this week when the Crossroads Conference basketball...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news