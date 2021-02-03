Crofton Girls in Search of Mid-State Tournament Three-Peat
If it’s basketball season the Crofton girls must be winning. A lot.It is, and they are. Following Tuesday night’s 47-31 victory over old friend Norfolk Catholic the Warriors have advanced (again) t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news