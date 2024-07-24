A program steeped in great football history Cozad High School's football program will induct its first-ever hall of fame class this Friday at the Cozad Country Club.

The evening begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. the induction ceremony at 7. Tickets are $20.00 for adults, $10.00 for children and for more information on the evening's events, or the four-person golf scramble the following day, contact Jayce Dueland, Cozad's current head football coach, at 308-340-5724 or the Cozad Country Club at 308-784-2585.

A couple of things. I have played the Cozad course, it's a tidy, tight little devil which gave me fits back in the late '70s (when I lived in Cozad) and the early '80s (when I lived in Broken Bow, but came to town to play a few times while visiting my parents, who lived in Cozad). Somehow I felt like you needed to know that.

This Cozad Football Hall of Fame charter class also holds some very dear personal memories for me, some of them dealing with Huskerland, some of them dealing with real life

* Conor Young, who gave the greatest graduation speech of all time, IMO - to the class sponsor he says, "I have already told you no twice," you had to have been there to get the rest but trust me on this - and I got to see it live as he went to school with two of my nieces, Kaylea and Emily Reyes. Conor's was also Huskerland's feature story No. 2272.

* Chris Dishman's family went to church with mine at the beautiful little Parkview Methodist right next to the, well, park in downtown Cozad. He was part of Cozad's fabled 1991 state championship team, the first title game ever covered by me in the Huskerland era, on a cold, windy afternoon in Cozad, Nebraska.

* Jared Crick was part of another great team, the 2005, which reached the playoff semifinals before being upset by Chase County on a last-minute field goal. I know, I was there, actually using video for one of the first times in Huskerland history when I (poorly) taped the winning kick. That team was good enough to win state, just didn't win that night. Jared was also a member of one of our greatest Class C-1 trios of all-time, the others being fellow two-time all-state lineman Luke Pinkelman (who with Jared also formed a formidable shot putting team) and two-time 2,000-yard rusher Eric Love, who I saw at the convenience store by my house earlier this summer. The feature story on that Big Three, published in the 2006 preview magazine, was No. 1288 on our list.

* Jake Paulsen was also part of the 2013 that will be inducted on Friday night and he was featured in the 2013 preview magazine, his story No. 2107. Jake was a great high school running back - gee thanks, Mr. Obvious - and I took particular interest in his career seeing as how way back in the late 1970s I was doing free lance sports writing and had a sports radio show on the Cozad AM station where one of my beats was covering Jake's dad, the great Larry Paulsen, and his basketball team that made state. Good times.

Anyhoo, enough of all that. Congrats to all the members of Cozad Football's charter hall of fame class, there are some awfully great players and teams on that list, and as somebody who has had a hand in starting three halls of fame and served on a couple of HOF boards, please let me say anytime we can honor and preserve our sport's history it gets my full approval. For whatever that's worth.

And now, a recap of the great careers compiled by the CHS HOF members:

Conor Young, QB/WR/DB/Returns, (2011-14). Conor earned All-State and All-District honors during his junior and senior seasons for the Haymakers. As a 3-year starter he totaled 2,969 yards from scrimmage, 166 points (5th all-time) and 27 TD’s while playing receiver, quarterback, and return specialist. His 13 career interceptions rank #1 in school history. He also returned 3 punts for touchdowns with an 86-yarder vs Minden in 2013 helping his team to a state title. Conor earned a walk-on opportunity to the University of Nebraska Lincoln and played in the Shrine Bowl in 2015 earning the game’s MVP.

Chris Dishman, OL-DL, (1988-1991). Chris was a standout lineman for the Haymakers earning Super-State honors his senior year and All-State honors for his junior season. Dishman was a three-time All-SWC recipient helping the Haymakers to the 1991 Class B State title. He would play in the 1992 Shrine Bowl and earn a scholarship to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers where he would earn All-America honors, helping the team win 3 conference titles and 2 national championships. In 1996 he recorded 109 “Pancake blocks” for the Big Red. He was taken in the NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals in 1997 and would go on to play eight years in the NFL. He was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Jared Crick, TE-DL, (2003-2006). Jared was a force for the Haymakers helping the team earn playoff berths in 2005 & 2006. For his outstanding play he would earn All-District and C1 All-State honors in both his junior and senior seasons, claiming second-team Super-State accolades in 2006. He would be tabbed to play in the 2007 Under Armour East vs West All-Star HS football game in Florida. The defensive lineman would earn a scholarship to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers earning All-America honors in 2010 & 2011, and All-Conference honors in 2009 & 2010. Jared would set the single-game sack record for NU with a 5-sack performance vs Baylor in 2009. The All-American went on to a six-year NFL career after being drafted by the Texans in 2012 (Texans/Broncos).

Don Ozanne, FB/LB, (1966-1969). Don was a dominating presence for the Red & Black on the Gridiron. He was a part of three Southwest Conference championship teams from 1967-1969, with the 1969 team earning the state title with an undefeated 9-0 season. Ozanne was an anchor on the defensive side of the ball earning all-conference honors in 1968 & 1969 and was tabbed as a Class B All-State linebacker in 1969. The Haymaker standout would go on to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and was a member of the 1970-71 National Championship team. He also set a single game record for tackles in a freshman game.

Dean Sukup, Athlete-Kicker, (1971-1974). Dean “Deano” Sukup was a standout athlete for the Haymakers earning All-SWC honors as an athlete and kicker in 1973 & 1974, he also earned first team All-State recognition as a kicker in 1973. Sukup would go on to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a kicker lettering in 1978 and 1979 earning All-Big Eight conference recognition, and academic All-Big Eight honors in 1979. The talented kicker won the 1966 National Punt, Pass, and Kick competition during an NFL game in Miami, FL. He was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in September of 2016.

Dale Bubak, RB/LB, (1945-1948). Dale Bubak was the featured back for the Haymakers during their 1948 Class B state championship season. He led this team to both the Southwest and Central Five conference titles, finishing the season at 9-0-1. Dale was a fast and tough runner earning 1st team All-State honors alongside his teammate Ron York. He would go on to serve in the military and play for Kearney State’s legendary 1956 football team (9-0-0, NCC Champs). The Haymaker great would go on to coach various sports at several high schools in Nebraska earning multiple state titles. For his accolades he has been inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame.

Jake Paulsen, RB-DB, (2010-2013). Jake was a three-time all-district honoree earning Super-State honors in 2013 rushing for a state leading 2,534 yards (10.4 YPC). In that season he scored 198 points (33 TD’s) and totaled 426 points for his career. He would finish his career with a school record 5,597 yards rushing and 5,929 yards in total offense. Paulsen would help the Haymakers to one district championship, three playoff appearances, and the state title in 2013. The speedster was chosen as the Johnny “Jet” Rodgers “Over the Top” player of the year in 2013.

Scott Adkisson, Coach, (1979-2020). Coach Adkisson served as an assistant for the Haymakers for over 40 years. “Coach A” worked primarily with quarterbacks and defensive backs during his tenure, tutoring numerous All-State, All-Conference, and All-District athletes. He was part of two State Championship coaching staffs in 1991 and 2013. Scott was also the head coach for the Haymaker boy’s track team that won the 2014 Class B state track championship. His dedication, loyalty, and caring for the Haymaker tradition are second to none.

1969 Football Team. The 1969 Haymakers, led by head coach Ken Parish, were one of the most dominant defensive teams in Nebraska high school football history, going undefeated and allowing only 3 points all season (GICC field goal). They were voted Class B state champions by the Omaha-World Herald. They would also earn a 3rd consecutive SWC title. Scott Maline was the Southwest Conference MVP while Don Ozanne and Jack Lawless were tabbed 1st team All-State. They were also ranked #10 in the all-class rankings by the World Herald. Several team members were also part of the state championship basketball team that went unbeaten that school year as well.

2013 Football Team. The 2013 Haymakers, led by head coach Brian Cargill, won the 2013 C-1 State Championship in dominating fashion. This team led 11-man football in rushing with 4,306 yards and set a school record for scoring with 524 points on the season. Defensively the Haymakers boasted 65 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, and forced 30 turnovers on the season leading the state in turnover margin. They also have the distinction of being the first 11-man football team with a running clock in Memorial Stadium for a championship game (41-0 3rd qtr. vs Ashland-Greenwood). The team finished 13-0 defeating 8 top ten teams along the way and had seven first team All-State honorees, and thirteen All-District selections.