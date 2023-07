Next up in Huskerland's Coachspeak series is Amherst head football coach Faron Klingelhoefer, who enters his fifth year coaching at his high school alma mater.

Last season his team came roaring down the stretch to finish 5-4 but came up one win short of a Class C-2 playoff berth. With so much returning talent - 8 starters, both sides - the Broncos could very well right that wrong this fall.

Here is my conversation with Coach Klingelhoefer, who was Player Klingelhoefer when he became Huskerland feature story No. 1,290 back in the 2006 preview magazine.