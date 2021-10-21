Coach's Corner: 8-Man Coaches Discuss Opening Round
Just a few hours until we get it on - first kick is at 2 p.m., Elgin/Pope John at St. Mary’s - and here is what a few of our top eight-man coaches have to say...In the eight-man west the bracket ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news