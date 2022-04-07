Throwback Thursday: Jed Fenske, Sargent (#1834)
@HuskerlandBob Sez: He was one of Nebraska's most accomplished small school athletes, Jed Fenske of Sargent High School. Later in his young life he'd wrestle for the Huskers but when we spoke to hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news