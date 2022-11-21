Turns out The Stones were partly wrong, but then again sometimes you really do get what you want.

Like Howells-Dodge v. Hitchcock County, the hotly anticipated Class D-2 state football final. The teams, both 12-0, will meet in our championship weekend opener on Monday, Nov. 21, kickoff at Memorial Stadium 10:15 a.m.

There are some fascinating story lines with this one but they mostly center around what Howells, Dodge and Howells-Dodge has done in their collective football history - 16 state titles, including last year’s in Class D-1 - and what Hitchcock has not, at least until lately, as this is the first time the Falcons have reached a state football final.

In all fairness it is their first time but the Falcons reached last year’s Class D-1 state semifinal and all this recent rush of success paints a different picture than the one the program had displayed in the past, not even winning a playoff game until last year. Think about that. And now here they are.

Thing is, there is a sense shared by many Hitchcock County can walk out of Memorial Stadium a winner, history or no history. How can you paint the Falcons has much of an underdog when they have won their four playoff games by a combined score of 236-6, shutting out traditional powers Humphrey St. Francis (52-0) and Bloomfield (48-0) with master strokes? You can’t. Or shouldn’t. This is a really good football team that’s gonna ride into town.

“We have played very focused and detail-oriented football, and it has been a great experience to coach a group of young men that play very hungry, and put time in every day to better themselves in numerous ways,” says Hitchcock head coach Randall Rath. “We have been consistent, and try to keep things simple. This group also has a real sense of urgency.”

The urgency intensifies next Monday when the Falcons meet Howells-Dodge in the state final.

“They are a great football team that is very well coached. They have a lot of depth, and that is what really sticks out on film,” says Coach Rath. “We feel that it is a mirror image of our own philosophy. It will be a four-round, four-quarter fight, and we have to fight hard every round to be successful.

“It is also a true blessing to have the opportunity to play another week, and to get better one more week of practice. We have to try to focus on ourselves, and do what we do, and do it to the best of our abilities. These kids are also building great memories, and experiences.”

Running the show for the Falcons is talented senior QB Kenyan Gaston, a dual threat who has rushed for 1,544 yards and 27 TDs and passed for 651 yards and six TDs, completing 69 percent of his passes. There are two more highly productive backs in the Hitchcock backfield, including senior Kolyn Gaston, who rushed for 986 yards and 20 TDs, and senior Drew Scott, who rushed for 906 yards and 12 TDs.

When Hitchcock goes to the air it would be a good idea to cover senior tight end Trent Kisker, who caught just eight passes, sure, but they were for 305 yards and five TDs.

Kisker (73 tackles, 17 sacks) is a monster on defense, but the leader of the pack is senior all-state linebacker Keegan Shuler, who has piled up 137 tackles and 16 sacks on defense and is also the leader of a tough and physical Hitchcock offensive line.

Also of note, Hitchcock has a knack for forcing turnovers, including 20 INTs and nine fumble recoveries so far this season. Kolyn Gaston leads the team with eight interceptions while Scott and sophomore Mason Shilkie have four picks apiece. Things like that matter.

* Howells-Dodge has won 25 straight games, including last week’s 50-12 semifinal win over Central Valley. The Jaguars will be out to repeat as state champions, having won the Class D-1 crown in 2021.

“We preach playing physical football and I think our boys have done that. Last week were able to play physical in the defensive line and slow down the Central Valley run game that had been very effective all playoffs long.” says Mike Speirs, the 10-time state champion head coach at H-D. “Hitchcock is a very physical team, and we will have to be at our best to compete. They will stress our defense with their option game and have three backs who are all equally effective.

“Defensively they have outstanding players who get off blocks and run to the ball, so we will need to play especially good in the offensive line.”

A pretty good option for the Howells-Dodge offense this season has been to turn and hand the ball to senior running back Lance Brester, who has blistered defenses for 2,180 yards rushing and 40 TDs, averaging 10.3 yards per attempt. Howells-Dodge has passed just 30 times total this season but QB Brett Sindelar has rushed for nine TDs, as has senior fullback Jestin Bayer, and junior running back Lane Belina has added 493 yards on the ground and six TDs.

Bayer is the team’s steady, sturdy defensive leader (93 tackles, 5 TFL) while senior nose guard Aandy Dominguez brings some sizzle to that unit with his 15 TFLs and seven sacks. Oh, and here’s a nugget - Howells-Dodge has had 14 different guys recover a fumble. Not all at the same time, but still, that’s impressive.

“This year has felt different than last year. A year ago we were probably not the season long favorite, while this year we have been,” says Coach Speirs. “It is always special to play in the finals at Memorial Stadium, and this year is not different. It is an exciting time and has been a really fun last few weeks to be in our building and communities.”

@HuskerlandBob Sez: It is a game that has seized the attention of eight-man football fans, a lot of other football fans, and now it is hear. I guess I’m record so will stay with it, I just don’t see Howells-Dodge losing. Which is not to say Hitchcock isn’t good enough to win, because it is...Howells-Dodge 28, Hitchcock County 20.



