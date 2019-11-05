News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-05 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Class D-2 Preview and Predictions

Dynamic dual threat quarterback Braden Eisenhauer (19) will lead unbeaten Bloomfield against Hartington-Newcastle in Wednesday's Class D-2 second round of playoff games.
Dynamic dual threat quarterback Braden Eisenhauer (19) will lead unbeaten Bloomfield against Hartington-Newcastle in Wednesday's Class D-2 second round of playoff games. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

You get this far into the season and you're still unbeaten, you're pretty good. Humphrey St. Francis and Bloomfield are pretty good.They are two of three undefeated teams remaining in the Class D-2...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}