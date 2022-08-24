Class D-2 Predictions: Districts 7-9
Ansley/Litchfield
SPARTANS
Last season was great and sorta terrible all at the same time for the Spartans as they won their way into the state playoff quarterfinals, finishing a very respectable 8-3, but also came thisclose to making the semis. Back to fight the good fight will be three starters on offense and four on defense.
“We will have lots of new kids starting but they tough and competitive, and so we have very high expectations again this season,” says seventh-year head coach Kurt Kulhanek, a 1999 graduate of UN-Kearney was some sort of superstar at dear old Ansley High back in the day.
A four-year starter and all-state caliber player, senior quarterback Leyton Rohde (6-1, 190) is back and better than ever, and that’s saying something since last season he passed for 955 yards and 13 TDs. While there is still some sorting out to do regarding the other skill positions Rohde will operate behind a veteran offensive line that returns senior guard Karter Moore (5-8, 240), another player who will be in the all-state conversation, as well as junior center Zach Loy (6-1,190) and sophomore tight end Luke Bailey (6-1, 160). Expect junior Ashton Behmerwold (5-10, 185) to also earn a starting role on offense, exactly where is yet to be determined.
Defensively, Rohde and Behmerwold will play linebacker for the Spartans, Bailey will be the team’s safety and Loy and Moore will anchor the defensive front.
There will be good numbers within the A/L program, so there is talent on hand, and we expect the Spartans will win another six games or so and advance in the playoffs.
Burwell
LONGHORNS
What a ride it has been for Burwell football over the past seven seasons. During that span the Longhorns have made five state finals and last year’s state semifinals while losing just 10 games. Now they drop to Class D-2, returning just one starter on offense from last year’s 11-1 team.
“We do return a very good dual threat quarterback and we have a lot of younger kids who are willing to work and want to play,” says head coach Luke Gideon, who has compiled a 153-62 record in his 22 seasons leading the Burwell program. All those state finals, and the one state title? Yep, they were his. “We lost of ton of talented players and maybe more importantly we lost a lot of great leaders from last year’s team. Our kids know the routine but will have to prove it again in terms of preparation and on the field this fall.”
All-district senior Titus Gideon (5-10, 160) returns at quarterback and he is a talented dual threat, indeed, last season passing for 1,444 yards and 24 TDs. Clearly, the Longhorns will lean on him for production and leadership but the backfield gets a boost with the return from injury by junior running back Isaac Busch (6-0, 170), while sophomore Garrett Hasenauer (5-9, 160) is a speedy back who will help. Seniors Cooper Phillips (5-9, 150) and Hayes Jensen (5-9, 150) will also have a chance to help at the skill positions.
Senior center Devin Konicek (6-6, 200) played a big role last season and will lead a revamped offensive line that will include junior Wryder Svoboda (6-3, 170), who last season started four games at tight end, along with junior Hagen Hodges (6-2, 190) and senior Ethan Joy (5-10, 180).
Hodges (59 tackles) was fourth on last year’s team in tackles and will lead a defensive line that will also include senior Gus Elliott (6-2, 190), Konicek and Joy, while Svoboda, Jensen and Phillips will play in the defensive secondary. Hasenauer and Busch figure to be the team’s linebackers.
Lots of unknowns but what is known is this is Burwell football and we see them finding a way to win six or so and make the playoffs.
Elm Creek
BUFFALOES
What a wacky 2021 season for the Buffaloes, and not in a good way. A traditional winning program, Elm Creek was battered by injuries and wound up winless, 0-8, for the first time since, what, the Grapes of Wrath? Good news is there are six starters coming back on both sides of the ball.
“As a result of our injury situation we had several young guys gain a lot more varsity experience than they would have. In fact, we have 14 guys back who started at least one game on at least one side of the ball,” says second-year head coach Josh Rohde, a 2012 graduate of UN-Kearney. “Our players have a great attitude about our upcoming season. Going winless was tough on them but they have taken the positives from the whole experience and using it as motivation for the upcoming season.”
Three-year starter Beau Knapp (6-0, 180) is a proven and productive quarterback who will have seniors Trent Watkins (5-10, 165) and Shay Hubbard (6-0, 180) and junior Nikk Brummels (6-1, 175). In addition, outstanding senior Carter Erickson (6-0, 200) will lead the rushing attack, and to give you an idea of that quartet’s athletic ability, they were also the top four scorers on the ECHS basketball team last winter.
Also in the mix at running back will be junior Jaxon Smith (5-7, 155) and Isaiah Quintana (5-8, 145). Junior Kade Sindt (6-1, 155) will also be helpful at the skill positions.
All-district senior Dylan Carr (6-0, 260) will anchor the Elm Creek defensive line with sophomore Brody Schopke (6-0, 200) another projected starter in that unit.
Erickson is a two-time all-district player who leads a linebacker group that will also include Hubbard, Smith and Quintana while Knapp, Watkins and Sindt will man the secondary. Carr will be tough to handle in the defensive front, joined there by Brummels and Schopke.
No way that happens again. Let’s say Elm Creek wins four, maybe five, and makes the playoffs.
Overton
EAGLES
The Eagles - no, not those Eagles - have made steady progress over the past couple of seasons and will return six starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s 3-5 team.
“We are ready to take the next step, going from a being young team to one that is ready to compete with top teams,” says third-year head coach Marcus Harvey, a 2007 graduate of UN-Kearney. “Our junior class, especially, has been gaining varsity experience since they were freshmen and we are looking for the lessons learned and motivation from that experience to show this season.”
At the center of that junior class is Will Kulhanek (6-0, 160), a two-time all-district running back who last season rushed for 757 yards and six touchdowns and added 13 receptions for 195 yards and a TD. Another talented junior, Braden Fleischman (6-3, 170) is also a productive three-year starter who last season passed for 878 yards and seven touchdowns with junior Brendan McCarter (5-10, 180) returning at fullback, last season rushing for 113 yards and a TD. Junior Alex Banzhaf (5-10, 150) will also help at the skill positions.
Anchoring the Overton offensive line will be junior guard Dylan Pooschke (5-10, 180) with senior Max Manzo (5-10, 210) another returning starter, and sophomore Hayden Muirhead (6-0, 150) and Connor Shively (5-10, 170) returning starters at tight end.
Pooschke (59 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks) is a returning all-district defensive lineman and will be joined up front by Manzo and Shively, while Fleischman (37 tackles) leads a linebacker group that will also return McCarter.
There is plenty to like about the Overton secondary, a unit that features Banzhaf (51 tackles, 3 TFL, 7 INT) at safety and also includes Kulhanek (32 tackles) and Muirhead (26 tackles). Manzo is also a talented, returning all-district place kicker for the Eagles.
Need to develop some depth - every team does - but it looks like there should be some sort of payoff for the Eagles in 2022, so let’s go with four or five wins and a playoff berth on one of these crazy old nights.
Twin Loup
WOLVES
After a sub-standard season in 2021 the Wolves are ready to strike back, with five starters back on offense and seven on defense from a 1-7 team.
“After a couple of tough years I expect us to be better,” says Twin Loup head coach Mike Kozeal, who enters his 25th year leading the program, which includes Sargent, his high school alma mater, and Loup County. He’s compiled a remarkable 164-85 record over that time, his Twin Loup team reaching the 2016 state final, his Sargent team winning the Class D-2 state title in 2011 and reaching two more state finals. “Our numbers are going to be real good and we will return a great deal of experience. We need to improve on offense but I feel like we could be pretty good on defense.
“I feel like we could surprise some people this season. I am excited to see what we can do.”
Junior Quincey Ryker (5-8, 160), the team’s best playmaker and a guy who last season caught 24 passes for 205 yards and two TDs, rushed for 195 yards and two TDs and also returned a punt for a touchdown, will play both quarterback and wide receiver. Senior Rusty Oxford (5-11, 175) will also compete for the start at quarterback while senior Cael Richardson (5-9, 155) and junior Keeton Dowse (5-9, 165) are other options at wide receiver. Dowse is an outstanding athlete who missed most of last season due to injury.
Leading the Twin Loup rushing attack will be junior Waylon McBride (5-10, 175), who last season rushed for 453 yards and seven TDs, with senior Slate Micheel (6-0, 185) also getting carries. Junior Garrett Keith (5-7, 150) and sophomore Aaron Glendy (5-7, 140) are lettermen who could also help in the running game.
All three interior linemen return for the Wolves, a group that includes seniors Nekota Essmang (6-0, 235), Garrett Schneider (6-0, 180) and Stetson Bottorf (6-0, 185), with junior Tallin Schauda (5-8, 170) and other solid contributor. Depth in the line will be provided by three more lettermen, senior Miles Putnam (6-1, 280), junior Logun Rugg (5-7, 190) and sophomore Emmett Sortum (6-1, 180).
Micheel (104 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs, both for touchdowns), about to become a four-year starter and already a two-time all-district player, is a monster at linebacker and he’s joined in that unit by Schauda (46 tackles), Oxford (37 tackles) and McBride (21 tackles) with Bottorf (84 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks) another beast in the defensive line where Essmang (30 tackles) and Schneider (24 tackles) are also returning starters. Dowse also factors heavily into that linebacker group.
Lots of depth in the defensive secondary where Richardson (52 tackles) and Ryker (45 tackles, 3 INT) are returning starters, Keith (18 tackles) is a veteran and Glendy will also help with depth.
This could be a real surprise team - any team with that much defense can say that - one we say wins three or four and could be a late season surprise.
Central Valley
COUGARS
With a new head coach, who remains on staff, and four starters back on offense and five on defense the Cougars will be out to improve upon last year’s 3-4 mark which left them just short of a playoff berth.
“This is a senior heavy team that is especially experienced on the defensive side of the ball, and we have many underclassmen who are in position to compete for starting positions,” says Chip Bartos, a 2014 Hastings College graduate who becomes Central Valley’s new head coach after formerly holding the same title at Giltner. “We still have room for growth, we need to establish a quarterback and we need better commitment to the weight room. It is important that we continue to get bigger, stronger, faster to compete in a very good district.”
All-district senior Zander Wolf (5-11, 185) will be the featured back in the Central Valley attack, last season rushing for 135 yards and a TD and also catching 25 passes for 332 yards and two TDs. Junior QB Dierks Nekoliczak (5-9, 130) gained some varsity experience last season, passing for 135 yards and four touchdowns, and is the leading candidate to earn the start at that position, which sophomore Zander Wolf (5-7, 135) also competing for the job. Seniors Ty Landers (5-8, 160) and Donovan Burns (5-9, 180) will also be options at running back. Burns could help at any of the skill positions, actually.
Senior Tanner Landers (6-1, 175) will be a leading pass receiver for the Cougars this season with sophomores Taesion Soto (6-2, 160) and Boston Wood (5-9, 115) also in the mix, with Wood capable of helping at all the skill positions.
Senior Cohen Grosshart (6-1, 190) is the leader of the Central Valley offensive line with senior Keean Benson (6-2, 200) the returning starter at tight end. From there juniors Tristin Grim (5-10, 210) and Trevyn Straka (6-0, 210) and senior Connor Baker (6-3, 180) will be leading contenders for starting spots.
Ty Landers (65 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 INT, 2 FR) is an elite playmaker at linebacker, as is Wolf (58 tackles), with senior Bo Pokorny (5-7, 165) and Burns adding depth at the position, while Tanner Landers will lead a secondary that will also include Wood, Soto and Zaden Wolf.
Boston is a tough and physical leader of the defensive line with Straka (27 tackles, 3 TFL) another returning starter in that number, while Grossart will be another good option and Baker and Grim will also compete for playing time.
Let’s say the Cougars win three or four games and are in the hunt for a playoff berth.
District D2-8
Hitchcock County
FALCONS
It was one of last season’s best stories, Hitchcock County just winning and winning after just losing and losing. By the time the dust had settled the Falcons had reached their first state playoff semifinal, won 10 games and earned a top ten ranking. There are six starters on offense and five on defense returning from that highly decorated squad.
“We have some experience and we have some physical kids but we have very little depth,” says Hitchcock head coach Randall Rath, whose team drops from Class D-1. “The key for us is to keep working hard in the weight room so we can stay healthy during the season and be as successful as possible.”
Hitchcock has a bevy of talented offensive skill players, led by all-district senior quarterback Keynan Gaston (6-1, 180), a brilliant dual threat who last season led th team with 1,276 yards rushing and 21 TDs, adding 752 yards and 12 TDs through the air. You also have senior running back Kolyn Gaston (6-1, 185), who last season led the team with 13 receptions for 339 yards (26 ypc) and eight touchdowns, and senior running back Drew Scott (6-1, 175) who adds pop to the rushing attack - last season he gained 837 yards and scored 10 TDs - while veteran senior quarterback Keynan Gaston (6-1, 180) last season passed for 752 yards and 12 TDs. That’s a lot.
Adding some depth in the backfield is junior Jaxon Unrein (6-1, 150), who rushed for 118 yards and five TDs.
Leading the Hitchcock offensive line will be senior all-stater Keegan Shuler (6-1, 215) with all-district senior center Trent Kisker (6-3, 190) and senior guard Tanner O’Brien (5-7, 175) and junior guard Taylor Hubl (6-1, 270) also on the first line of support. Senior Gavin Losey (5-9, 150) and sophomore Dalton Hagan (5-7, 170) are lettermen who will help.
There are four players in the tight end mix among them junior Darin Neben (5-9, 150) and sophomores Mason Schilke (6-0, 150), Nathan Kollmorgen (5-9, 160) and Ashton P. Johnson (5-10, 145).
Shuler (138 tackles, 3 FR including one for a TD, 4 blocked punts) is a beast from his linebacker position with Scott (123 tackles, 8 INT) another returning all-district pick and another big-time playmaker in the secondary, where he is joined by Kolyn Gaston (71 tackles). Kisker (100 tackles) and O’Brien (69 tackles) give the Falcons a great set of defensive ends with Hubl (26 tackles) plugging the middle of the D-line.
Gotta keep them healthy but you could seem again a huge factor in the postseason, winning eight or nine games and making a quarterfinal or so.
Dundy Co.-Stratton
TIGERS
On the heels of the most successful stretch of Dundy football ever, the Tigers will return five starters on both sides of the ball with the idea of writing the next chapter. Last season the Tigers finished 9-2, knocked out in the playoff quarterfinals by eventual unbeaten state champion Howells-Dodge. They now drop a class to become part of that sure-to-be-entertaining Class D-2 state championship chase.
“We lose a senior class that went 39-7 over the past four years but we do return a good group of kids with a lot of experience. Though we won’t have the depth that we had last season we do add an outstanding freshman class that has good numbers and very good athletes,” says Dundy head coach Mike Spargo, a 2006 graduate of Dickinson State (N.D.) University who enters his eighth year leading the program. “We like our size, experience and physicality up front and we have good speed and experience at our skill positions. We are looking forward to what this group can accomplish this season.”
The whole skill thing revolves around the decision at quarterback where the Tigers have a sure thing in senior all-stater Corbin Horner (5-10, 180), who last season as a running back rushed for 1,609 yards and 21 TDs and also caught 16 passes for 325 yards and four TDs. He is in line to move to quarterback but could stay at running back if his freshman brother, Dante Horner (5-9, 150) recovers from offseason surgery in time to get a hold on varsity football.
Whoever starts at quarterback will have the luxury of a returning all-district receiver on the roster, as senior Alex Englot (5-10, 160) returns after last season catching 11 passes for 288 yards and two TDs. Another freshman could make an immediate impact here, as Ethan Latta (5-9, 140) could be an immediate difference maker and freshman August Shaw (5-8, 145) will also be part of that group.
After a season in which he was slowed by a high ankle sprain senior running back Mauricio Diaz (5-10, 200) is again an outstanding prospect given good health; last season he rushed for 267 yards and three TDs in limited carries. Junior Brodie Rogers (5-9, 150) is another option in the running game.
Senior all-stater Sammy Fasso (6-3, 315) is a three-year starter and leader of the Dundy offensive line where junior all-state candidate Jack Kerchal (6-4, 205) returns for a third year as a starter, junior Derek Nofsinger (6-2, 305) is also back, with senior Andrew Englot (6-0, 170) to start at tight end. Another freshman, Lane Bybee (6-0, 170), is also expected to contribute at tight end as a rookie. Senior lettermen Jesus Garcia (6-1, 250) and Ben Aldridge (6-0, 190) will add depth along the front line.
Kerchal (85 tackles, 9 TFL, 3.5 sacks) is an exceptional athlete for a lineman and leads a D-line that will also return Fasso (34 tackles, 5 TFL) and Nofsinger (30 tackles, 6 TFL) with Garcia and Aldridge also contributing. Andrew Englot (43 tackles, 2 INT), Alex Englot (34 tackles, 2 INT, one for a touchdown) and Rogers (24 tackles) will man the secondary with Latta and possibly Dante Horner also in the mix.
Corbin Horner (93 tackles) and Diaz (43 tackles, 4 TFL) are a pretty good country pair of linebackers with Shaw also competing for playing time at that position.
There has been some pretty great high school football talent walk out the door the past few years at Dundy but here’s a team that figures to be favored in every regular season game it plays - yes, I know Hitchcock’s on the schedule - and should win a couple of playoff games for good measure.
Bertrand
VIKINGS
This year the toggle flips to Class D-2 as the Vikings drop a class after finishing 6-3 and making the playoffs. Head coach Steve Colfack will return four starters on offense and five on defense.
“Our district will be very difficult but I feel like are going to have a very competitive team,” says Coach Colfack, who has won 143 games in his career, including a state title at Butte back in 1998. “With our overall experience and some difference makers I see this team having a chance to be good, and we should be a very balanced team.”
At the controls for the Bertrand offense will again be senior Owen Kaps (5-10, 150), a good dual threat QB who last season passed for 908 yards and eight TDs and rushed for another 805 yards and 17 TDs. Second on the team in rushing last season, junior Gabe Bojorquez (5-9, 160) returns after rushing for 453 yards and five TDs, with sophomore Eric Wood (5-9, 140) an outstanding prospect and senior Reece Vinzant (5-9, 170) adding depth in the backfield.
Junior JC Kehr (5-10, 145) is the team’s best receiver, last season pulling in 17 receptions for 203 yards and three TDs.
All-district senior Myles Boggs (5-10, 250) will again lead the Bertrand offensive line with junior Nolan Edgren (5-10, 225) another returning starter in the line, senior Lane Schoff (6-0, 200) a candidate to earn the start at center and seniors Landon Way (6-0, 170) and Adan Gonzalez (6-1,185) returning at tight end. Sophomore Tipton Bieker (5-10, 165) will also be in the tight end mix.
Way (67) is a returning all-district linebacker and will lead a unit that will include Bojorquez with Bieker another likely starter and Vinzant also contributing. Boggs will lead the defensive line which will also include Gonzalez and Edgren as returning starters with Schoff expected to help out.
Kaps and Wood will play in the secondary along with Kehr, who had the remarkable stat of last year playing DB in just three games, yet intercepting four passes. Junior Dawson Newcomb (5-9, 140) will serve as the team’s kicker and also play some wide receiver.
We have the Vikings winning five or six and once again making the playoffs.
Loomis
WOLVES
Second-year head coach Tye Spies will welcome back four starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s 5-4 state playoff team.
“After some success last season we look forward to making another big step as a program,” says Coach Spies, a 2019 graduate of UN-Kearney, where he was a three-time all-conference football player. “We will need to establish a new quarterback and a new leader in the line but we have some players with great potential. We also have some good size entering our program and look for some of those young guys to make an early impact.”
Athletic and versatile, all-district senior Gunnar Hadley (6-0, 170) will move from running back to quarterback after last season rushing for 566 yards and seven TDs and catching 10 passes for a whopping 326 yards (32.6 per) and five touchdowns. Junior Clay Bohr (5-10, 150) will play a larger role at running back and incoming freshman Cauy Meyer (5-10, 170) should make a difference in his rookie season.
Junior Cale Nelson (6-0, 170) is the team’s leading receiver, last season catching 11 passes for 164 yards and three TDs, with senior letterman Kash Summers (6-1, 150), junior letterman Caden Chapman (6-0, 150) and incoming freshman Ben Trompke (6-2, 170) also in the mix for playing time.
Senior guard Clay Meyer (6-1, 200) will be one of Class D-2’s best two-way lineman and lead a Loomis offensive front that also returns rapidly improving junior center Zac Rademaker (6-2, 190) with junior letterman Riggin Ludeke (6-1, 260) and two more incoming freshmen, Caden Swanson (6-2, 225) and Walter Kenney (5-11, 225), also part of the rotation. Maybe a big part.
Clay Meyer (67 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks) is a dynamo in the defensive line where Swanson, Kenney and Ludeke will also be fixtures while Bohr (20 tackles, 4 TFL) will lead a linebacker group that will also include Trompke and Cauy Meyer.
Hadley (47 tackles, 5 TFL) and Nelson (28 tackles) give the Wolves a pair of quality DBs with Chapman another contributor in the secondary.
Counting on freshmen at the varsity level is always a tricky deal but if that line plays the way some think it might, six wins and a playoff berth could be in the works for the Wolves.
Maywood/Hayes Center
WOLVES
Following last year’s winless season the Wolves look to turn things around some thanks to the return of six starters on both sides of the ball.
“We will have plenty of experience, we should prove to be an athletic team, and we look to build off the momentum the boys had from a good basketball season,” says fourth-year head coach Jeff Erickson, a 1995 graduate from UNL who earned his veterinary science degree from Kansas State University in 2000. “We continue to work hard in training and hope to reap the benefits of having many of our older players play a lot of football the past two seasons.
“Our district appears be a very strong one but we look forward to competing with some of the best teams in the state.”
Speaking of having played a lot of football, senior quarterback Kyler Cox (6-2, 180) will become a four-year starter for the Wolves. He’s a two-time all-district player who last season passed for 633 yards and nine touchdowns, giving him over 2,000 career passing yards, and also rushing for 409 yards and four TDs, which led the team. MHC will benefit greatly from the return of junior back Haydn Farr (6-2, 170), who was all-district as a freshman then missed last season due to injury. Sophomore back Kody Schwenk (5-9, 155) is another returning starter with senior Jhett Sellers (6-0, 165) playing a utility role.
Senior Tanner Sherman (6-2, 185) was second team all-district last season and returns at center while senior Waylon Fackler (5-9, 205) also returns in the line, junior Jeremiah Ingison (6-5, 165) is back at end, as is sophomore Jaxson Anders (6-0, 160), who last season returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Junior end Gage Gerlach (6-1, 170) and linemen like seniors Jay Mintling (5-10, 170) and Troy Rutherford (5-10, 195), junior Trevor Johnson (5-9, 195) and sophomore Carter Morrow (5-10, 190) will also be competing for playing time on offense.
Cox (53 tackles) and Schwenk (39 tackles) lead the MHC defensive secondary, with Anders (17 tackles) also in the mix, while Sherman (60 tackles), Ingison (48 tackles, 2 FR) and Fackler (24 tackles) are leaders in D-line. Farr’s return is going to make a great impact on the defense, and Schwenk returns as the team’s punter, last year averaging 35.2 per attempt.
The Wolves also benefit from the transfer of two former Medicine Valley transfers, seniors Hayden Kramer and Bryce Wolf. Kramer is a returning all-stater who last season caught 58 passes for 881 yards and 13 TDs, rushed for 411 yards and 11 TDs, passed for 138 yards and two TDs, while Wolfe caught 10 passes for 261 yards and five TDs. Defensively, Kramer had 70 tackles including 13 for loss and two fumble recoveries while Wolf had 81 tackles including four for loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
This is a group of athletes who have enjoyed success in other sports, we say it translates in football this season, helping them to win four games or so which would put them in playoff contention.
Medicine Valley
RAIDERS
Some big losses, some through graduation, some through transfer, leave the Raiders with three returning starters from last year’s 6-3 playoff team.
“We have many positions to fill and building confidence will be a big factor with the younger players trying to fill those vacant roles,” says head coach Scott Johnson, who has won 145 games in his career and enters his 17th year at Med Valley.
Senior receiver Kamreyn Bonini is the team’s most proven offensive weapon, last season catching 16 passes for 291 yards and a TD and he will team with sophomore Brody Senff, the team’s new starting quarterback. Also expected to be part of the receiver group is sophomore Aiden Jones. Junior Austin Roblee is the team’s most veteran running back, last season rushing for 136 yards, while sophomore Louie Doyle will also get some carries.
Senior Josh Gage is the team’s only returning starter in the offensive line where junior Kellen Cole is another candidate and sophomore Kaleb Einsphar will likely earn the start at tight end.
Roblee (103 tackles, 3 TFL) is an exceptional linebacker and defensive leader for the Raiders while Gage (27 tackles, 3.5 TFL) leads a defensive line that will also include Cole and Einsphar.
Bonini (55 tackles, 3 INT) is the leader of the Med Valley defensive secondary with Doyle, Jones and Senff all likely to contribute.
There are some holes to fill, no doubt, but the Raiders play winning football and we look for them to find a way to approach .500 and be in the playoff conversation.
District D2-9
Sandhills/Thedford
KNIGHTS
Following the most historic season in program history the Knights aren’t done yet, not with four starters back on offense and five on defense from its 12-1 state runner-up team.
“Despite losing a very talented senior class we are very excited for the upcoming season as we have a lot of younger guys who have played a lot of football the last couple of years, and we anticipate they will be able to fill our spots of need,” says head coach Josh Deines, a 2012 graduate of Midland University who has won 77 games in his 10 years at Sandhills/Thedford. “Our strength will be in our offensive and defensive lines but at first we will lack experience at our skill positions. We’ll need guys to step up right away as we start our season against two semifinal teams from last year before we get into another tough district schedule.”
That Sandhills/Thedford offensive line will be a doozy, featuring senior Andrew Furrow (6-2, 225), junior Zeb Wilde (6-0, 220) and junior Brady Dahlberg (6-5, 215). Wilde was all-district on offense last season and Dahlberg was second-team all-district, and he didn’t even start. Junior Rhett McFadden (5-9, 180) also returns - he was a starter for the first five games of last season before being sidelined due to injury - with sophomore Tyson Hickman (5-9, 230) also expected to be part of the rotation.
There will also be a crowd at tight end as talented sophomore Aydyn Hall (6-2, 175) leads a group that will also include sophomore Caden Zutavern (6-0, 180) and senior letterman Colinn Winkelbauer (5-9, 150).
After splitting time last season sophomore Kyle Cox (5-9, 145) becomes the team’s full-time starting quarterback, last season rushing for 272 yards and five TDs and passing for another 106 yards and a score. He’s a good one, and just getting started. Senior Kaden Haake (6-0, 185) moves from tight end to take over the lead running back role with seniors Connor Cooksley (5-9, 140) and Brayden Guggenmos (5-7, 135) lettermen who will help.
Furrow (55 tackles, 5 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 FR) is a returning all-district defensive lineman and good as he is, he’s got plenty of help with the return of Wilde (58 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 FR), Dahlberg (21 tackles) and Zutavern (17 tackles). McFadden (49 tackles) and Winkelbauer (43 tackles, 5 TFL) will be an outstanding pair of linebackers for the Knights.
There is great depth and playmaking ability in the Sandhills/Thedford defensive secondary, a group led by Cox (86 tackles, 5 TFL, 5 sacks) and Haake (73 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 INT, 2 FR) and also including Cooksley (49 tackles) and Guggenmos (20 tackles). Guggenmos is also the returning all-district place kicker.
You don’t lose three all-staters and get better but Sandhills/Thedford doesn’t look like a team ready to take a big step back. Pretty sure they’ll win seven or eight in the regular season (they only play eight, remember) and another couple in the playoffs.
Anselmo-Merna
COYOTES
It’s the ol’ switch-oh, change-oh on the Anselmo-Merna coaching staff as former assistant Troy Gilligan becomes the head coach and former head coach Matt McGinn becomes the assistant coach. Got it?
The Coyotes, who also drop from Class D-1, will return two starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 9-2 state playoffs quarterfinal team.
“We have lots of question marks we have to answer but we do have kids who are willing to work and we are optimistic about the kind of team we can put on the field,” says Coach Gilligan, a graduate of UN-Lincoln and Hastings College.
While there are many questions regarding the team’s skill positions one that is answered is, who gets the ball, as junior Tyce Porter returns after last season rushing for 614 yards and nine touchdowns. He will run behind a line that will include senior leader Sid Miller along with juniors Quinten Myers and Sam McMillan.
Myers (60 tackles, 9.5 TFL, INT TD) and Miller (43 tackles, 9.5 TFL, INT TD) are also the team’s defensive leaders with McMillan (16 tackles, 4.5 TFL) and Porter also expected to play big roles on that side of the ball.
Lots to sort out but when the dust settles we see the Coyotes winning about four games this regular season and making the playoffs.
Mullen
BRONCOS
There will be some mighty big shoes to fill at Mullen, where the Broncos lost several multi-year starters, but still return four starters on both offense and defense from last year’s 8-2 state playoff team.
“We return some kids who played a lot of snaps last year but developing depth and leadership will be very important to our team,” says Wade Marsh, a 2003 graduate of UN-Kearney who enters his fourth year at the helm. “We have some good pieces to work with in our line, but our backfield will be young and we will have a smaller roster this season. We do have a few freshmen who will have a chance to come in and play.
“I like what I have seen from these guys so far. We will just focus on taking it one game at a time and correcting mistakes as we go along. Our district is also going to be very competitive, so we are going to have to bring it each week.”
Junior Chase Gracey (6-2, 165) will take over the starting quarterback role, last season passing for 148 yards and a TD and rushing for a TD in part-time duty. His best receiver is junior tight end Luke Durfee (5-10, 165), who last season caught nine passes for 142 yards and five TDs, while junior Ethan Hardin (5-11, 165) will also compete for playing time at that position, senior Eli Paxton (5-9,135) is a versatile player who will play several skill positions, and senior Jeffrey Forsen (5-8, 125) will also contribute.
The team’s most experienced running back is elusive sophomore Justin French (5-9, 155), who last season rushed for 189 yards and two TDs, with junior Kyle Finney (5-8, 155) also in line for carries this fall.
Senior Isaac Welch (6-3, 275) is the lone returning starter in the Mullen line, and he’s a good one, while senior Deacon DeNaeyer (6-1, 215) is another big, physical athlete who will do just fine in the line. The rest of the snaps will be taken up by juniors James Kesslar (6-0, 180) and Owen Thorberg (5-10, 200).
Welch (54 tackles) and DeNaeyer (41 tackles) are also outstanding defensive linemen with Hardin, Kesslar and Thorberg also part of the rotation. Durfee (48 tackles, 2 FR) is also a quality linebacker with French and Finney leading candidates to join him at that position.
Gracey (33 tackles) is a returning starter in the secondary where Paxton (22 tackles) will be helpful.
It’s a new look team but one with a winning tradition so let’s say the Broncos win four and make the playoffs.
South Loup
BOBCATS
Young and talented, as well as experienced in the world of varsity football, South Loup figures to rebound from last year’s 1-7 mark, returning seven starters on both offense and defense.
“This is hopefully the year we turn things around, back to what Bobcat football should be,” says fourth-year head coach Mat Jageler, a 2000 graduate of Chadron State College. “A lot of these kids have started since they were freshmen, and our numbers look to be better than in the past few years, which should give us decent depth at most positions. The entire team is excited to see what we can do this season.”
Returning at quarterback for the Bobcats will be junior Trey Connell (5-9, 160), who was named second-team all-district last season after passing for 366 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 379 yards and eight touchdowns in an injury-shortened season. His leading receiver is junior Cache Gracey (6-3, 160), who last season pulled in 17 receptions for 241 yards and four TDs.
The South Loup backfield is also loaded with quality options thanks to the return of rising sophomore Harper Johnson (5-10, 150), versatile talent who last year rushed for a team-high 454 yards and five TDs and also passed for 162 yards and two TDs, as well as sophomore AJ Starr (5-10, 150), senior Kaden Paulsen (5-9, 150) and senior fullback Lance Jones (5-11, 180). Starr last season rushed for 201 yards and a TD and caught six passes for 100 yards - breakout alert with this guy - while Paulsen rushed for 168 yards and a TD and Jones is a great blocker who caught seven passes for 106 yards and two TDs.
Incoming freshmen Connor Paulsen (5-7, 150) and Dylan Pandorf (6-1, 140) will also be impact players right out of the gate, you’ll see.
Two more juniors, rising Rio Redmund (6-4, 200) and tough guy Dawson Doggett (5-10, 180) are returning starters and leaders in the team’s offensive line while senior Clay Witthuhn (5-9, 230) and junior Joey Sallach (6-3, 220) are also good prospects who are coming back from injury. Another promising incoming freshman, Crew Witthuhn (6-2, 175) will also help out in the line.
Jones (93 tackles, 7 TFL) is a returning second-team all-district player who leads a linebacker group that also returns Johnson (32 tackles) with Paulsen also in the mix. Redmund (56 tackles, 4.5 TFL) and Redmund (57 tackles, 5 TFL) are proven and productive leaders of the South Loup defensive line while Sallach (23 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 FR) figures to be a big-timer this season and Clay Witthuhn and Crew Witthuhn will also play important roles in the rotation.
Kaden Paulsen (49 tackles) and Connell (39 tackles 3 INT) leads a good defensive secondary group that will also return Starr (19 tackles) and Gracey (17 tackles) with Pandorf another expected contributor. Both Sallach and Doggett have experience as the team’s punter.
For get the home cookin’ - remember, this is @HuskerlandBob, Arnold High Class of ‘76 reporting - South Loup is going to be a much improved team, one that wins five or so and makes the playoffs.
Leyton
WARRIORS
They went and made some history at Leyton last season, where the Warriors earned their first playoff win since 2007 on the way to a 7-3 finish. This time around they will return two starters on offense and four on defense.
“This will be a little bit of a rebuilding year for us after losing a big senior class, most of which were starters,” says veteran head coach Glen Lipska, a 1997 graduate of Chadron State College who enters his 20th season leading the Leyton program. “The biggest challenge will be on offense as we return only two starters and need to establish a quarterback. Our defense will be a strength and I feel we have some underclassmen who can step into certain positions and do well.
“As a team we need to be consistent, work together as a unit, work hard, and improve our play each week.”
While the QB situation is in flux the best offensive weapon the Warriors have is senior Justin Ernest (5-10, 165), a good athlete who last season played wide receiver and finished with 18 catches for 244 yards and five TDs, adding a kickoff return for a touchdown. Senior Damyn Russ (5-9, 160) figures to take the lead in the running game with seniors Chance Carter (5-9, 155) and Dawson Juelfs (5-9, 150) and junior Trenton Rushman (5-10, 150) also competing for carries. Senior Levi Weyerts (6-0, 150) will add depth in the backfield with sophomore Isaac Lipska (5-9, 110) doing the same for the receiver group.
Senior Jakob Kruse (5-10, 200) is the lone returning starter in the Leyton offensive line with seniors Chase Rushman (5-10, 170) and Tyler Bayne (5-10, 210) and junior Jonathan Kruse (6-2, 200) expected to earn major playing time. Junior Kaleb Borges (6-0, 165) will be the team’s tight end.
Ernest is also a fabulous defensive playmaker (66 tackles, 9 INT) who will lead a secondary that will also include Rushman, Lipska and Weyerts. Russ (55 tackles, 3 TFL) and Juelfs (39 tackles) return to give the Warriors a very good set of linebackers.
Borges (50 tackles) and Carter (43 tackles, 3.5 TFL) are a talented set of defensive ends with Rushman, Bayne and Kruse expected to fill in the middle of the D-line. Carter is also the team’s punter, last season averaging 34.6 yards per try.
Between graduation and transfer losses the Warriors have some work to do but look for them to approach .500 and be in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Hyannis
LONGHORNS
There will be three starters back on offense and four on defense at Hyannis, which last season qualified for the state playoffs, finishing 4-5. It was the first time Hyannis qualified for the playoff since 2018 and just the second time since 2009.
“Every year our kids and coaches get more experienced and disciplined in the game of eight-man football, which happens when you have tough, hard working kids like we do,” says third-year head coach Daniel Schroer. “Like any D-2 team, we don’t have a lot of depth and so we will be looking for some sophomores to step up and be ready for varsity playing time. And like any D-2 team we need to avoid injuries to reach our full potential.”
Expected to become the team’s starting quarterback is senior Max Kostman (6-0, 165), a natural leader and good athlete who was a starter on the school’s state tournament basketball team. He will have an outstanding receiver to work with, as junior Rylee Anderson (6-4, 195) is coming off a big season in which he caught 22 passes for 459 yards and five TDs. Anderson, too, was a starter on that state tournament basketball team.
At running back the Longhorns return a pair of talented seniors, including four-year starter Wyatt Phillips (5-9, 190), who last season rushed for 253 yards and three TDs and added a kickoff return for a score, and Zeke Heaton (5-10, 170), who in part-time play rushed for 140 yards and a TD. Promising sophomore Myles Anderson (6-0, 185) will also be part of the plan.
Senior Jake Connell (5-10, 175) returns at center to lead the Hyannis offensive line.
Phillips (72 tackles, INT touchdown) is one of the better linebackers in Class D-2 for 2022 and Myles Anderson (20 tackles) is on the rise at that position. Rylee Anderson (62 tackles, 3 TFL) will lead the defensive line with Connell (27 tackles) another proven starter, and Heaton (18 tackles) leads the secondary with Kostman another possible starter.
Rylee Anderson returns as the team’s punter.
We expect Hyannis to win about three games and compete well against some of the better teams on its schedule.