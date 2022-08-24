Ansley/Litchfield

SPARTANS

Last season was great and sorta terrible all at the same time for the Spartans as they won their way into the state playoff quarterfinals, finishing a very respectable 8-3, but also came thisclose to making the semis. Back to fight the good fight will be three starters on offense and four on defense.

“We will have lots of new kids starting but they tough and competitive, and so we have very high expectations again this season,” says seventh-year head coach Kurt Kulhanek, a 1999 graduate of UN-Kearney was some sort of superstar at dear old Ansley High back in the day.

A four-year starter and all-state caliber player, senior quarterback Leyton Rohde (6-1, 190) is back and better than ever, and that’s saying something since last season he passed for 955 yards and 13 TDs. While there is still some sorting out to do regarding the other skill positions Rohde will operate behind a veteran offensive line that returns senior guard Karter Moore (5-8, 240), another player who will be in the all-state conversation, as well as junior center Zach Loy (6-1,190) and sophomore tight end Luke Bailey (6-1, 160). Expect junior Ashton Behmerwold (5-10, 185) to also earn a starting role on offense, exactly where is yet to be determined.

Defensively, Rohde and Behmerwold will play linebacker for the Spartans, Bailey will be the team’s safety and Loy and Moore will anchor the defensive front.

There will be good numbers within the A/L program, so there is talent on hand, and we expect the Spartans will win another six games or so and advance in the playoffs.





Burwell

LONGHORNS

What a ride it has been for Burwell football over the past seven seasons. During that span the Longhorns have made five state finals and last year’s state semifinals while losing just 10 games. Now they drop to Class D-2, returning just one starter on offense from last year’s 11-1 team.

“We do return a very good dual threat quarterback and we have a lot of younger kids who are willing to work and want to play,” says head coach Luke Gideon, who has compiled a 153-62 record in his 22 seasons leading the Burwell program. All those state finals, and the one state title? Yep, they were his. “We lost of ton of talented players and maybe more importantly we lost a lot of great leaders from last year’s team. Our kids know the routine but will have to prove it again in terms of preparation and on the field this fall.”

All-district senior Titus Gideon (5-10, 160) returns at quarterback and he is a talented dual threat, indeed, last season passing for 1,444 yards and 24 TDs. Clearly, the Longhorns will lean on him for production and leadership but the backfield gets a boost with the return from injury by junior running back Isaac Busch (6-0, 170), while sophomore Garrett Hasenauer (5-9, 160) is a speedy back who will help. Seniors Cooper Phillips (5-9, 150) and Hayes Jensen (5-9, 150) will also have a chance to help at the skill positions.

Senior center Devin Konicek (6-6, 200) played a big role last season and will lead a revamped offensive line that will include junior Wryder Svoboda (6-3, 170), who last season started four games at tight end, along with junior Hagen Hodges (6-2, 190) and senior Ethan Joy (5-10, 180).

Hodges (59 tackles) was fourth on last year’s team in tackles and will lead a defensive line that will also include senior Gus Elliott (6-2, 190), Konicek and Joy, while Svoboda, Jensen and Phillips will play in the defensive secondary. Hasenauer and Busch figure to be the team’s linebackers.

Lots of unknowns but what is known is this is Burwell football and we see them finding a way to win six or so and make the playoffs.





Elm Creek

BUFFALOES

What a wacky 2021 season for the Buffaloes, and not in a good way. A traditional winning program, Elm Creek was battered by injuries and wound up winless, 0-8, for the first time since, what, the Grapes of Wrath? Good news is there are six starters coming back on both sides of the ball.

“As a result of our injury situation we had several young guys gain a lot more varsity experience than they would have. In fact, we have 14 guys back who started at least one game on at least one side of the ball,” says second-year head coach Josh Rohde, a 2012 graduate of UN-Kearney. “Our players have a great attitude about our upcoming season. Going winless was tough on them but they have taken the positives from the whole experience and using it as motivation for the upcoming season.”

Three-year starter Beau Knapp (6-0, 180) is a proven and productive quarterback who will have seniors Trent Watkins (5-10, 165) and Shay Hubbard (6-0, 180) and junior Nikk Brummels (6-1, 175). In addition, outstanding senior Carter Erickson (6-0, 200) will lead the rushing attack, and to give you an idea of that quartet’s athletic ability, they were also the top four scorers on the ECHS basketball team last winter.

Also in the mix at running back will be junior Jaxon Smith (5-7, 155) and Isaiah Quintana (5-8, 145). Junior Kade Sindt (6-1, 155) will also be helpful at the skill positions.

All-district senior Dylan Carr (6-0, 260) will anchor the Elm Creek defensive line with sophomore Brody Schopke (6-0, 200) another projected starter in that unit.

Erickson is a two-time all-district player who leads a linebacker group that will also include Hubbard, Smith and Quintana while Knapp, Watkins and Sindt will man the secondary. Carr will be tough to handle in the defensive front, joined there by Brummels and Schopke.

No way that happens again. Let’s say Elm Creek wins four, maybe five, and makes the playoffs.

Overton

EAGLES

The Eagles - no, not those Eagles - have made steady progress over the past couple of seasons and will return six starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s 3-5 team.

“We are ready to take the next step, going from a being young team to one that is ready to compete with top teams,” says third-year head coach Marcus Harvey, a 2007 graduate of UN-Kearney. “Our junior class, especially, has been gaining varsity experience since they were freshmen and we are looking for the lessons learned and motivation from that experience to show this season.”

At the center of that junior class is Will Kulhanek (6-0, 160), a two-time all-district running back who last season rushed for 757 yards and six touchdowns and added 13 receptions for 195 yards and a TD. Another talented junior, Braden Fleischman (6-3, 170) is also a productive three-year starter who last season passed for 878 yards and seven touchdowns with junior Brendan McCarter (5-10, 180) returning at fullback, last season rushing for 113 yards and a TD. Junior Alex Banzhaf (5-10, 150) will also help at the skill positions.

Anchoring the Overton offensive line will be junior guard Dylan Pooschke (5-10, 180) with senior Max Manzo (5-10, 210) another returning starter, and sophomore Hayden Muirhead (6-0, 150) and Connor Shively (5-10, 170) returning starters at tight end.

Pooschke (59 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks) is a returning all-district defensive lineman and will be joined up front by Manzo and Shively, while Fleischman (37 tackles) leads a linebacker group that will also return McCarter.

There is plenty to like about the Overton secondary, a unit that features Banzhaf (51 tackles, 3 TFL, 7 INT) at safety and also includes Kulhanek (32 tackles) and Muirhead (26 tackles). Manzo is also a talented, returning all-district place kicker for the Eagles.

Need to develop some depth - every team does - but it looks like there should be some sort of payoff for the Eagles in 2022, so let’s go with four or five wins and a playoff berth on one of these crazy old nights.

Twin Loup

WOLVES

After a sub-standard season in 2021 the Wolves are ready to strike back, with five starters back on offense and seven on defense from a 1-7 team.

“After a couple of tough years I expect us to be better,” says Twin Loup head coach Mike Kozeal, who enters his 25th year leading the program, which includes Sargent, his high school alma mater, and Loup County. He’s compiled a remarkable 164-85 record over that time, his Twin Loup team reaching the 2016 state final, his Sargent team winning the Class D-2 state title in 2011 and reaching two more state finals. “Our numbers are going to be real good and we will return a great deal of experience. We need to improve on offense but I feel like we could be pretty good on defense.

“I feel like we could surprise some people this season. I am excited to see what we can do.”

Junior Quincey Ryker (5-8, 160), the team’s best playmaker and a guy who last season caught 24 passes for 205 yards and two TDs, rushed for 195 yards and two TDs and also returned a punt for a touchdown, will play both quarterback and wide receiver. Senior Rusty Oxford (5-11, 175) will also compete for the start at quarterback while senior Cael Richardson (5-9, 155) and junior Keeton Dowse (5-9, 165) are other options at wide receiver. Dowse is an outstanding athlete who missed most of last season due to injury.

Leading the Twin Loup rushing attack will be junior Waylon McBride (5-10, 175), who last season rushed for 453 yards and seven TDs, with senior Slate Micheel (6-0, 185) also getting carries. Junior Garrett Keith (5-7, 150) and sophomore Aaron Glendy (5-7, 140) are lettermen who could also help in the running game.

All three interior linemen return for the Wolves, a group that includes seniors Nekota Essmang (6-0, 235), Garrett Schneider (6-0, 180) and Stetson Bottorf (6-0, 185), with junior Tallin Schauda (5-8, 170) and other solid contributor. Depth in the line will be provided by three more lettermen, senior Miles Putnam (6-1, 280), junior Logun Rugg (5-7, 190) and sophomore Emmett Sortum (6-1, 180).

Micheel (104 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs, both for touchdowns), about to become a four-year starter and already a two-time all-district player, is a monster at linebacker and he’s joined in that unit by Schauda (46 tackles), Oxford (37 tackles) and McBride (21 tackles) with Bottorf (84 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks) another beast in the defensive line where Essmang (30 tackles) and Schneider (24 tackles) are also returning starters. Dowse also factors heavily into that linebacker group.

Lots of depth in the defensive secondary where Richardson (52 tackles) and Ryker (45 tackles, 3 INT) are returning starters, Keith (18 tackles) is a veteran and Glendy will also help with depth.

This could be a real surprise team - any team with that much defense can say that - one we say wins three or four and could be a late season surprise.





Central Valley

COUGARS

With a new head coach, who remains on staff, and four starters back on offense and five on defense the Cougars will be out to improve upon last year’s 3-4 mark which left them just short of a playoff berth.

“This is a senior heavy team that is especially experienced on the defensive side of the ball, and we have many underclassmen who are in position to compete for starting positions,” says Chip Bartos, a 2014 Hastings College graduate who becomes Central Valley’s new head coach after formerly holding the same title at Giltner. “We still have room for growth, we need to establish a quarterback and we need better commitment to the weight room. It is important that we continue to get bigger, stronger, faster to compete in a very good district.”

All-district senior Zander Wolf (5-11, 185) will be the featured back in the Central Valley attack, last season rushing for 135 yards and a TD and also catching 25 passes for 332 yards and two TDs. Junior QB Dierks Nekoliczak (5-9, 130) gained some varsity experience last season, passing for 135 yards and four touchdowns, and is the leading candidate to earn the start at that position, which sophomore Zander Wolf (5-7, 135) also competing for the job. Seniors Ty Landers (5-8, 160) and Donovan Burns (5-9, 180) will also be options at running back. Burns could help at any of the skill positions, actually.

Senior Tanner Landers (6-1, 175) will be a leading pass receiver for the Cougars this season with sophomores Taesion Soto (6-2, 160) and Boston Wood (5-9, 115) also in the mix, with Wood capable of helping at all the skill positions.

Senior Cohen Grosshart (6-1, 190) is the leader of the Central Valley offensive line with senior Keean Benson (6-2, 200) the returning starter at tight end. From there juniors Tristin Grim (5-10, 210) and Trevyn Straka (6-0, 210) and senior Connor Baker (6-3, 180) will be leading contenders for starting spots.

Ty Landers (65 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 INT, 2 FR) is an elite playmaker at linebacker, as is Wolf (58 tackles), with senior Bo Pokorny (5-7, 165) and Burns adding depth at the position, while Tanner Landers will lead a secondary that will also include Wood, Soto and Zaden Wolf.

Boston is a tough and physical leader of the defensive line with Straka (27 tackles, 3 TFL) another returning starter in that number, while Grossart will be another good option and Baker and Grim will also compete for playing time.

Let’s say the Cougars win three or four games and are in the hunt for a playoff berth.

District D2-8

Hitchcock County

FALCONS

It was one of last season’s best stories, Hitchcock County just winning and winning after just losing and losing. By the time the dust had settled the Falcons had reached their first state playoff semifinal, won 10 games and earned a top ten ranking. There are six starters on offense and five on defense returning from that highly decorated squad.

“We have some experience and we have some physical kids but we have very little depth,” says Hitchcock head coach Randall Rath, whose team drops from Class D-1. “The key for us is to keep working hard in the weight room so we can stay healthy during the season and be as successful as possible.”

Hitchcock has a bevy of talented offensive skill players, led by all-district senior quarterback Keynan Gaston (6-1, 180), a brilliant dual threat who last season led th team with 1,276 yards rushing and 21 TDs, adding 752 yards and 12 TDs through the air. You also have senior running back Kolyn Gaston (6-1, 185), who last season led the team with 13 receptions for 339 yards (26 ypc) and eight touchdowns, and senior running back Drew Scott (6-1, 175) who adds pop to the rushing attack - last season he gained 837 yards and scored 10 TDs - while veteran senior quarterback Keynan Gaston (6-1, 180) last season passed for 752 yards and 12 TDs. That’s a lot.

Adding some depth in the backfield is junior Jaxon Unrein (6-1, 150), who rushed for 118 yards and five TDs.

Leading the Hitchcock offensive line will be senior all-stater Keegan Shuler (6-1, 215) with all-district senior center Trent Kisker (6-3, 190) and senior guard Tanner O’Brien (5-7, 175) and junior guard Taylor Hubl (6-1, 270) also on the first line of support. Senior Gavin Losey (5-9, 150) and sophomore Dalton Hagan (5-7, 170) are lettermen who will help.

There are four players in the tight end mix among them junior Darin Neben (5-9, 150) and sophomores Mason Schilke (6-0, 150), Nathan Kollmorgen (5-9, 160) and Ashton P. Johnson (5-10, 145).

Shuler (138 tackles, 3 FR including one for a TD, 4 blocked punts) is a beast from his linebacker position with Scott (123 tackles, 8 INT) another returning all-district pick and another big-time playmaker in the secondary, where he is joined by Kolyn Gaston (71 tackles). Kisker (100 tackles) and O’Brien (69 tackles) give the Falcons a great set of defensive ends with Hubl (26 tackles) plugging the middle of the D-line.

Gotta keep them healthy but you could seem again a huge factor in the postseason, winning eight or nine games and making a quarterfinal or so.





Dundy Co.-Stratton

TIGERS

On the heels of the most successful stretch of Dundy football ever, the Tigers will return five starters on both sides of the ball with the idea of writing the next chapter. Last season the Tigers finished 9-2, knocked out in the playoff quarterfinals by eventual unbeaten state champion Howells-Dodge. They now drop a class to become part of that sure-to-be-entertaining Class D-2 state championship chase.

“We lose a senior class that went 39-7 over the past four years but we do return a good group of kids with a lot of experience. Though we won’t have the depth that we had last season we do add an outstanding freshman class that has good numbers and very good athletes,” says Dundy head coach Mike Spargo, a 2006 graduate of Dickinson State (N.D.) University who enters his eighth year leading the program. “We like our size, experience and physicality up front and we have good speed and experience at our skill positions. We are looking forward to what this group can accomplish this season.”

The whole skill thing revolves around the decision at quarterback where the Tigers have a sure thing in senior all-stater Corbin Horner (5-10, 180), who last season as a running back rushed for 1,609 yards and 21 TDs and also caught 16 passes for 325 yards and four TDs. He is in line to move to quarterback but could stay at running back if his freshman brother, Dante Horner (5-9, 150) recovers from offseason surgery in time to get a hold on varsity football.

Whoever starts at quarterback will have the luxury of a returning all-district receiver on the roster, as senior Alex Englot (5-10, 160) returns after last season catching 11 passes for 288 yards and two TDs. Another freshman could make an immediate impact here, as Ethan Latta (5-9, 140) could be an immediate difference maker and freshman August Shaw (5-8, 145) will also be part of that group.

After a season in which he was slowed by a high ankle sprain senior running back Mauricio Diaz (5-10, 200) is again an outstanding prospect given good health; last season he rushed for 267 yards and three TDs in limited carries. Junior Brodie Rogers (5-9, 150) is another option in the running game.

Senior all-stater Sammy Fasso (6-3, 315) is a three-year starter and leader of the Dundy offensive line where junior all-state candidate Jack Kerchal (6-4, 205) returns for a third year as a starter, junior Derek Nofsinger (6-2, 305) is also back, with senior Andrew Englot (6-0, 170) to start at tight end. Another freshman, Lane Bybee (6-0, 170), is also expected to contribute at tight end as a rookie. Senior lettermen Jesus Garcia (6-1, 250) and Ben Aldridge (6-0, 190) will add depth along the front line.

Kerchal (85 tackles, 9 TFL, 3.5 sacks) is an exceptional athlete for a lineman and leads a D-line that will also return Fasso (34 tackles, 5 TFL) and Nofsinger (30 tackles, 6 TFL) with Garcia and Aldridge also contributing. Andrew Englot (43 tackles, 2 INT), Alex Englot (34 tackles, 2 INT, one for a touchdown) and Rogers (24 tackles) will man the secondary with Latta and possibly Dante Horner also in the mix.

Corbin Horner (93 tackles) and Diaz (43 tackles, 4 TFL) are a pretty good country pair of linebackers with Shaw also competing for playing time at that position.

There has been some pretty great high school football talent walk out the door the past few years at Dundy but here’s a team that figures to be favored in every regular season game it plays - yes, I know Hitchcock’s on the schedule - and should win a couple of playoff games for good measure.





Bertrand

VIKINGS

This year the toggle flips to Class D-2 as the Vikings drop a class after finishing 6-3 and making the playoffs. Head coach Steve Colfack will return four starters on offense and five on defense.

“Our district will be very difficult but I feel like are going to have a very competitive team,” says Coach Colfack, who has won 143 games in his career, including a state title at Butte back in 1998. “With our overall experience and some difference makers I see this team having a chance to be good, and we should be a very balanced team.”

At the controls for the Bertrand offense will again be senior Owen Kaps (5-10, 150), a good dual threat QB who last season passed for 908 yards and eight TDs and rushed for another 805 yards and 17 TDs. Second on the team in rushing last season, junior Gabe Bojorquez (5-9, 160) returns after rushing for 453 yards and five TDs, with sophomore Eric Wood (5-9, 140) an outstanding prospect and senior Reece Vinzant (5-9, 170) adding depth in the backfield.

Junior JC Kehr (5-10, 145) is the team’s best receiver, last season pulling in 17 receptions for 203 yards and three TDs.

All-district senior Myles Boggs (5-10, 250) will again lead the Bertrand offensive line with junior Nolan Edgren (5-10, 225) another returning starter in the line, senior Lane Schoff (6-0, 200) a candidate to earn the start at center and seniors Landon Way (6-0, 170) and Adan Gonzalez (6-1,185) returning at tight end. Sophomore Tipton Bieker (5-10, 165) will also be in the tight end mix.

Way (67) is a returning all-district linebacker and will lead a unit that will include Bojorquez with Bieker another likely starter and Vinzant also contributing. Boggs will lead the defensive line which will also include Gonzalez and Edgren as returning starters with Schoff expected to help out.

Kaps and Wood will play in the secondary along with Kehr, who had the remarkable stat of last year playing DB in just three games, yet intercepting four passes. Junior Dawson Newcomb (5-9, 140) will serve as the team’s kicker and also play some wide receiver.

We have the Vikings winning five or six and once again making the playoffs.





Loomis

WOLVES

Second-year head coach Tye Spies will welcome back four starters on offense and five on defense from last year’s 5-4 state playoff team.

“After some success last season we look forward to making another big step as a program,” says Coach Spies, a 2019 graduate of UN-Kearney, where he was a three-time all-conference football player. “We will need to establish a new quarterback and a new leader in the line but we have some players with great potential. We also have some good size entering our program and look for some of those young guys to make an early impact.”

Athletic and versatile, all-district senior Gunnar Hadley (6-0, 170) will move from running back to quarterback after last season rushing for 566 yards and seven TDs and catching 10 passes for a whopping 326 yards (32.6 per) and five touchdowns. Junior Clay Bohr (5-10, 150) will play a larger role at running back and incoming freshman Cauy Meyer (5-10, 170) should make a difference in his rookie season.

Junior Cale Nelson (6-0, 170) is the team’s leading receiver, last season catching 11 passes for 164 yards and three TDs, with senior letterman Kash Summers (6-1, 150), junior letterman Caden Chapman (6-0, 150) and incoming freshman Ben Trompke (6-2, 170) also in the mix for playing time.

Senior guard Clay Meyer (6-1, 200) will be one of Class D-2’s best two-way lineman and lead a Loomis offensive front that also returns rapidly improving junior center Zac Rademaker (6-2, 190) with junior letterman Riggin Ludeke (6-1, 260) and two more incoming freshmen, Caden Swanson (6-2, 225) and Walter Kenney (5-11, 225), also part of the rotation. Maybe a big part.

Clay Meyer (67 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks) is a dynamo in the defensive line where Swanson, Kenney and Ludeke will also be fixtures while Bohr (20 tackles, 4 TFL) will lead a linebacker group that will also include Trompke and Cauy Meyer.

Hadley (47 tackles, 5 TFL) and Nelson (28 tackles) give the Wolves a pair of quality DBs with Chapman another contributor in the secondary.

Counting on freshmen at the varsity level is always a tricky deal but if that line plays the way some think it might, six wins and a playoff berth could be in the works for the Wolves.