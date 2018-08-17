Hope you didn't forget about this guy. Back from injury he'll leave a reminder just in case.

Best player in eight-man? Our Twitter poll says he is. (And, come on now, when has Twitter ever been wrong?)





Overview

One of the most intriguing teams in Class D-2, J-B returns four starters on both sides of the ball from a squad that finished 2017 with record of 6-5, including two wins the Class D-1 playoffs.

“We return a lot of talent, including great team speed and size,” says Mitch Roberts, a 2012 graduate of Peru State College who enters this third year at J-B. “Last year’s playoff run also gives our guys a lot of confidence heading into the season.”

Offense

Something else that won’t hurt is the return of maybe the best quarterback and receivers in the class. Senior all-state candidate Cole Fossenbarger (6-0, 150) is coming off a remarkable season in which he passed for 2,305 yards and 33 touchdowns and also rushed for 479 yards and seven scores. His leading receiver is also the best receiver in eight-man football, junior all-stater Ty Hahn (6-2, 185), who last season caught 59 passes for 1,147 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Besides Hahn’s impressive football credentials he is also the defending Class D state champion in the 200 meters and state runner-up in the 100. Good luck, DBs.

Sophomore Kaden Glynn (6-1, 180) is another outstanding athlete who can both throw the ball (257 yards, 3 TDs) or catch it (17 receptions, 209 yards, 2 TDs), and sophomore Jessy Sunderman (5-9, 140) add speed to the receiver position.

Senior Dylan Rowe (6-1, 185) is a strong, physical running back who was off to a great start in 2017 (343 yards, 7 TDs) before getting injured in Week 3 and not returning. He’s back and ready to go along with senior Hunter Oestmann (5-10, 160), who stepped in and gained 697 yards and scored 12 TDs. Junior Connor Smith (5-10, 170) and senior Wyatt Volker (5-10, 160) are other options in the running game.

Biggest news in the J-B line is the return of senior Seth Moerer (6-2, 250), who missed much of last season due to injury, with senior center Shane Westhart (6-0, 180) another returning starter in the line. Juniors Ethan Brown (5-9, 200) and Josh Hoff-Boring (5-10, 300) and sophomores Max Kahland (5-7, 150) and Logan Cash (5-9, 170) will also compete for playing time in the line.

Defense

Hahn (119 tackles, 5 INT), Glynn (47 tackles, 5 INT), Rowe and Oestmann give the Eagles an outstanding set of linebackers while Fossenbarger (89 tackles) leads a secondary that will include Sunderman, junior Brendon Froisland (5-10, 160) and sophomores Corbin Thompson (6-0, 140) and Aiden Ottemann (5-8, 150).

Westhart (104 tackles) and Moerer (56 tackles) are strong an active defensive linemen who will lead a unit that also includes Brown, Hoff-Boring, Cash and Kahland.

Season's Prediction

Not much doubt this will be one of the better teams in Class D-2, one good enough to win nine or ten games including a couple in the playoffs, maybe more.