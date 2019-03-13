Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Class D-2 COY Wieseler Wins Seventh State Title

Qimfoairiwntjqxnhilx
Now seven times a state champ, Wynot's Steve Wieseler has been named Huskerland's Class D-2 girls basketball coach of the year.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Uh oh.While much of the Class D-2 girls basketball tournament spotlight shown most brightly on two-time defending state champion Falls City Sacred Heart, 2018 runner-up Humphrey St. Francis, and ma...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}