This oughta be fun.

Look, it’s a bit of a technicality but also true that neither Neligh-Oakdale nor Clarkson/Leigh has ever reached a state playoff football final, yet here we are. (It is true Clarkson played in the 2007 Class D-1 state final and Leigh won the 1984 D-1 state championship. But where’s the fun in that?)

No. 5 seed Neligh-Oakdale (11-1), winner of 11 games in a row, and No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (11-1) will square off for the 2022 Class D-1 state title next Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, kickoff at 2:45 p.m. Forget the championship game, these teams have never met, period, in the postseason.

Neligh-Oakdale advanced to the state championship game following a relentless 50-28 win over No. 1 seed North Platte St. Pat’s.

There’s not a brighter star in the eight-man sky than Neligh-Oakdale senior quarterback Aiden Kuester, who late this regular season set a new national eight-man record for career total offense. For the season he’s amassed 2,846 yards passing and 27 TDs to four INTs, adding a staggering 2,041 yards rushing and 40 TDs.

Maybe not the brightest star in the eight-man sky but still pretty bright, junior Bryson Gadeken is a big (6-2, 195), physical player who has 85 receptions to his credit - 85! - for 1,197 yards and nine TDs and also rushed for 397 yards and six TDs. The Warriors have two more outstanding receivers, both of them posting WR1 numbers, as senior Carson Whitesel has 34 catches for 612 yards and six TD, despite suffering a broken hand, while Chase Furstenau has added 48 receptions for 795 yards and 10 scores. It is a group to fear, for sure.

Kuester (team-high 184 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 INT) and Gadeken (145 tackles, a whopping 27 TFLs) are also the team’s point men on defense with Austin Rudolf another playmaker (20 TFL, 10 sacks) in the defensive line. Rudolf shares offensive line leadership duties with 6-2, 240-pound Landyn Schrader, an outstanding senior who missed last season due to injury.

* Clarkson/Leigh reached the D-1 state final in most emphatic fashion, burying previously unbeaten Stanton, 54-12.

“The team has really been playing well, our confidence level is high, and we have eliminated some of the mistakes that had hurt us in the earlier rounds,” says Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson. “Coach Beacom does an amazing job, plus he has Superman running the show. (Aiden) Kuester is the real deal, and he has some really good players around him. Their offense will be tough to slow down.”

There isn’t a lot of guesswork when prepping for the Clarkson/Leigh offensive attack, as the Patriots strongly favor the power rushing game. Which makes sense, given how senior RB Kyle Kasik has rushed for 1,961 yards and 35 touchdowns, adding six receptions for 249 yards and four TDs on those rare occasions when the Patriots put the ball in the air.

Junior QB Ryan Brihacek has proven to be a capable field leader and dual threat as he’s rushed for 731 yards and 12 TDs but also passed for 545 yards and eight scores.

Leader of the Clarkson/Leigh defense, and one of eight-man’s best linebackers, senior Drew Beeson (12 tackles, 4 TFL, 7 FR) is the anchor to the team’s defense. Senior Jackson Kuehn (73 tackles, 4 TFL) and junior Dylan Higby (72 tackles, 4 TFL) are also defensive stalwarts for C/L.

The thrill of reaching a state final is real for Coach Clarkson, who also led Clarkson High to that 2007 state final.

“This is pretty awesome. The schools and communities are really fired up and I am glad our players get to experience it. They have worked hard for this opportunity and hope they take time to enjoy the ride. Definitely a lot of other stuff gets thrown on the plate, but it is all worth it.”

And there is a more human element to the whole thing, coaching your team into a state final. “I really appreciate the 8-man (coaching) fraternity,” says Coach Clarkson. “It has been nice to hear from a lot of guys that I respect and look up to.”

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Easy to say about any team reaching a state final but this pair is clearly playing at maximum thrust. If Clarkson/Leigh can have its running game consistently good, allowing the Patriots to control the clock and limit their exposure to Superman with the ball, that would be a huge get. Just not sure if there’s enough kryptonite to go around...Neligh-Oakdale 44, Clarkson/Leigh 28.