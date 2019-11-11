News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Class D-1 Quarterfinals Preview and Predictions

It's been 16 years since Cambridge has played in a state football final. Senior QB Paxton Ross (11) and his team can clear a major hurdle toward changing that if they can win at Burwell.
It's been 16 years since Cambridge has played in a state football final. Senior QB Paxton Ross (11) and his team can clear a major hurdle toward changing that if they can win at Burwell. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

There is a fun look to the Class D-1 playoff bracket as we enter the quarterfinal round.It features some old school powers like unbeatens like Howells-Dodge and Cambridge, a recent state champion (...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}