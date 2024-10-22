Class D-1 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times

Advertisement

Knee Jerk Reaction: 1st Round Eight-Man Playoff Pairings

Here is quick look at the eight-man first-round pairings along with some preliminary thoughts...

 • Bob Jensen
Saturday Morning Quarterback

Ding, dong...Last night Bennington’s historic 46-game winning streak came to an end.

 • Bob Jensen
Football Friday: Fort Calhoun's Big Chance

Fort Calhoun? They’re big underdogs tonight and they know it.

 • Bob Jensen
Football Friday: Waverly, Norris in Class B Showdown

You have the three-time defending state champion, winner of 46 in a row, facing a five-time state champion yet...

 • Bob Jensen
Football Friday: 8-Man Royalty Clash at Humphrey

Not many rivalries (any?) can compare to the that unfolds tonight in Humphrey.

 • Bob Jensen

