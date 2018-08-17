Stepped in at quarterback and played at an all-state level. Expect more of the same.

Overview

They shudder at the thought of the 2017 football season in these here parts. Despite a bulging list of injuries the Bulldogs held it together to win 10 games in a row before losing to eventual state champion East Butler in the playoff quarterfinals. Creighton returns four starters on both sides of the ball from that team.

“This is a team heavy in seniors and juniors and it is a team with high expectations for this season. We have had a very competitive off-season and that has also helped us prepare for this season,” says first-year Creighton head Coach Zac Kliment, a 2012 graduate of Briar Cliff (Iowa) University. “We had the top offense in our class last year and we look to continue that success with our backfield being our biggest strength. We’ve been to the playoff quarterfinals or better the past five years and we have championship success as our goal.”

Offense

One of the most damaging injuries suffered by the Bulldogs in 2017 was that of senior all-stater Bryce Zimmerer (6-0, 175), who suffered a torn ACL late in the season. Prior to that he’d rushed for 1,136 yards and 21 TDs and caught 12 passes for 194 yards and three TDs. Junior running back Thad Hazen (5-10, 160) returns after rushing for 437 yards and eight TDs, junior Caden Wortman (5-10, 155) rushed for 246 yards and three TDs and junior Sam Van Metre (5-10, 10) added 160 yards and four TDs.

But wait, there’s more. Senior Derek Wortman (5-10, 160) didn’t even begin last season as a starter but still rushed for 1,245 yards and 26 TDs and passed for 391 yards and 12 TDs. Junior Brayden Zimmerer (6-1, 180) also played quarterback and he rushed for 324 yards and nine TDs and passed for 481 yards and four TDs.

Juniors Brian Johnson (6-3, 160), Conner Hammer (5-9, 130), Logan Eggers (5-10, 140) and Cody Hanvey (5-8, 135) will compete for time at wide receiver pending any of those backs moving to that position. Fun fact: Johnson caught three passes last season, all for TDs.

Creighton’s offensive line is anchored by four-year starter and returning all-stater Travis Tyler (6-2, 265) with seniors Brody Vrooman (5-9, 290), JD Kuhlman (5-10, 180) and Cameron Tyler (6-1, 195) expected to round out the offensive front.

Defense

Bryce Zimmerer (54 tackles, 17 TFL) is also a playmaker at linebacker with junior Clay Curtis (38 tackles) another returning starter at the position and Caden Wortman also in the mix. Derek Wortman (45 tackles, 4 TFL) and Hazen (53 tackles) will lead the secondary.

Travis Tyler (30 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 FR) is a monster in the middle of the Creighton defensive line with Kuhlman (20 tackles, 3 TFL), Vrooman and Cameron Tyler also expected to bolster the D-line.

Season's Prediction

The Bulldogs believe they are owed a little something for how things went down last fall. That could translate into another 10 or 11 wins and a berth in the state finals. Maybe even a state title.