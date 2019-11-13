News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 16:10:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Class D-1, Class D-2 Semifinals: Didn't See That Comin'

Did I mention it was cold at Bloomfield? That's what I thought.
Did I mention it was cold at Bloomfield? That's what I thought. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

If you're a friend of football you have to get a kick out of our eight-man semifinals. You have some of the standard bearers still in the mix but for the majority of the remaining teams a state fin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}