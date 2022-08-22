Class C-2 Predictions: Districts 1-4
District C2-1Lincoln LutheranWARRIORSFrank Sinatra has nothing on the Warriors, nor does Panic! at the Disco, as they all have high hopes. At Lincoln Lutheran they should, seeing as how they return...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news