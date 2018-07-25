Is expected to take the lead in the running game and is athletic enough to make it work. Big time.

Gets the keys to the car in 2018 and should be fairly fantastic.





Overview

With seven starters back on offense and eight on defense the Knights are positioned to pick right up where they left off in 2017 when they reached the playoffs, finishing 8-2.

“We lost only five seniors but some good playmakers, especially in the passing game. We should be much better in the offensive line where we return four starters and also have excellent depth,” says Joe Anderson, a graduate of the University of South Dakota who has won 108 games in his career, winning a state title at Plainview and reaching a state final at Oakland-Craig. “Defensively we will have good size in the line and experience at both linebacker and DB. We have a chance to put together another solid team thanks to having good depth including a big senior class.”

Offense

Returning starters in what should be an outstanding offensive line are seniors Tyson Harney (6-3, 235), a two-year starter, Cole Bures (6-3, 190) and Justyn Hale (6-2, 275) and junior Laurence Brands (6-5, 240). Junior center Tom Maline (5-10, 180) started a game last season and senior John Warner (5-10, 175) and junior Max Ward will also compete for playing time in the line. Rising junior Wyatt Seagren (6-6, 220) should be a great blocker and receiver on the edge.

Senior Jared Mulder (6-0, 180) is expected to earn the start at quarterback; in his lone start last season he passed for 235 yards and two TDs. Beyond Seagren he’s got a deep pool of receivers including seniors Jefferson McNeill (5-10, 160), Garrison Dodge (5-8, 160) and Wyatt Uhing (5-10, 170). Last season McNeill had 256 yards receiving and rushed for 173 yards and two TDs, Dodge caught eight passes for 141 yards and two TDs.

Senior Robby Mayberry (5-10, 170) is an outstanding athlete and will take over the starting running back position after last season rushing for 192 yards and a TD and catching 11 passes for 129 yards and two TDs. Junior Ian Lundquist (5-9, 160) will also get some carries in the run game.

Defense

Mayberry (37 tackles) and McNeill, a physical cornerback, are returning all-district DBs and will lead a quality secondary that will also include Uhing (44 tackles, 5 TFL) and Dodge, with junior Colten Thomas (6-1, 160) adding depth. Lundquist (55 tackles, 7 TFL) and two-year senior starter Daniel Sechler (5-10, 180), who last season had 46 tackles including four for loss, and Warner (20 tackles) give the Knights a veteran and athletic set of linebackers.

Returning to the defensive line will be Harney (25 tackles), Hale (21 tackles), Bures and Brands with Seagren being an impact player at both linebacker and defensive end.

Season's Prediction

Expect the Knights to once again field one of Class C-2’s best teams, this one winning something like seven or eight in the regular season and advancing in the playoffs.