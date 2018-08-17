It took a future Husker to obscure exactly how great a high school lineman Joe Teten is. And he's pretty great.





Overview

After one of the program’s most overpowering state championship runs of all time, and that’s saying something, the Knights drop to Class C-2, returning six starters on offense and five on defense from a 13-0 team.

“We should be a good running team with very good team speed and we expect to continue to improve our passing game,” says head coach Jeff Bellar, who enters his 33rd year as NC head coach. Last season became the state’s all-time winningest coach - his career record is now a mind blowing 349-64 - and he’s led NC to nine state titles. “We expect our defense to improve as the season goes along and we get more experience.”

Offense

Biggest news on campus is the return of senior Ethan Piper (6-4, 285), who during the off-season verbally committed to play for the Huskers. He and fellow senior all-stater Joe Teten (6-4, 260) have to be one of the best lineman combinations in the history of Class C football and they are joined in the line by senior center Joey Otero (5-10, 215) with seniors Ethan Morland (6-4, 245), Raymond Lux (6-1, 175), David McCaffrey (6-4, 210) and Brendan Bachman (6-0, 180) also battling for playing time. Junior Cameron Bettenhausen (6-3, 190)will step in as the team’s tight end.

You know what else is big news? The return of senior running back Dylan Kautz (5-9, 185), the state’s premier sprinter, already a two-time all-stater who last season rushed for 2,406 yards and 24 TDs. Another dynamic playmaker returns at the running back position, senior Evan Smith (6-1, 185), who last season rushed for 643 yards and eight TDs. Senior Ryan Vetter (5-10, 185) returns at wingback for the Knights with seniors Jack Marsden (6-1, 170) and junior Alex Lammers (6-0, 175) leading candidates to play wide receiver.

Junior Nate Brungardt (6-0, 160) returns as the team’s starting quarterback and he was very good last season, completing 58% of his passes for 795 yards and 13 TDs.

Defense

Trying to move the ball against the NC defensive line is not a pleasant thought, given the return of Piper (103 tackles, 6 TFL, 8 sacks) and Teten (88 tackles, 3 TFL, 5 sacks) at the ends and senior nose guard Jalen Robinson (6-3, 375), who last season finished with 49 tackles. Marsden (50 tackles), Smith (44 tackles, 3 INT), Vetter (44 tackles, 2 FR) and Kautz will form an outstanding secondary with sophomore Jackson Clausen (5-10, 160) also expected to help out.

Leading the NC linebacker corps will be Lammers (67 tackles) and Bettenhausen (54 tackles, 2 FR) with senior Wyatt Smedra (5-9, 155), who last season finished with 33 tackles, senior Chase Abler (5-9, 155), Bachman and Lux also factors at the position.

Junior Riley Carlson (5-10, 150) will be the team’s place kicker.

Season's Prediction

New class, maybe, but once again here is your state champion favorite, a team where another 13-0 finish would be far from a surprise.