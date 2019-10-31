News More News
Class C-2 First Round Preview and Picks

Me, I wouldn't question St. Paul's hard-charging, 210-pound junior running back Eli Larson (35) about his team's schedule. Or basically anything. But that's just me.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

St. Paul's big chance is here.Unbeaten and basically unchallenged, having strung together nine impressive wins in a row, though only one has come against a team with a winning record, St. Paul know...

