Class C-2 First-Round Pairings, Preliminary Intel
No. 16 Yutan (5-4) at No. 1 Sutton (8-1). Sutton’s lone loss is to Class C-1 Kearney Catholic and the Mustangs have beaten four C-2 qualifiers. Yutan lost four of its last five but still gets in. Y...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news