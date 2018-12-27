Class C-2 Diamond in the Rough: Austin Simmons, Centura
Through the ups and downs during his career at Centura Austin Simmons has been steady as a rock. Actually he’s been a rock. Not The Rock, but still.A sturdy 5-foot-11 and 235 pounds Simmons has bee...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news