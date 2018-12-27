Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-27 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Class C-2 Diamond in the Rough: Austin Simmons, Centura

Centura senior linebacker Austin Simmons has been named Huskerland's Class C-2 Diamond in the Rough for the 2018 football season.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Through the ups and downs during his career at Centura Austin Simmons has been steady as a rock. Actually he’s been a rock. Not The Rock, but still.A sturdy 5-foot-11 and 235 pounds Simmons has bee...

