Bottom line, somebody’s gonna lose. And that’s a shame.

In our only 2023 Nebraska high school state playoff final featuring undefeated teams, No. 1 seed Wahoo (12-0) will take on No. 2 seed Boone Central (12-0) next Tuesday at Memorial Stadium, kickoff set for 10:15 a.m. It figures to be a classic.

And it figures to get over in a hurry.

Not sure about all the research to back this up but there can’t be a state final that has featured two teams which has pitched a combined 12 shutouts, but that’s the case in C-1. Wahoo even notched two of theirs in the playoffs, including last week’s 21-0 semifinals special against Sidney.

“We have played really well on defense this season, especially in the playoffs. Our guys are flying around and playing fast. Throughout the season our special teams have also provided a spark and created short fields and points which has helped the offense,” says Wahoo head coach Chad Fox, who led the Warriors to their only other state playoff title, in 2019. “We have several players who have contributed to our playoff run, and it has been a joy to coach this team and see these guys come together and play for one another.”

Wahoo has benefitted from the rapid rise of sophomore quarterback Jase Kaminski, who has developed into a pretty fair country passer, throwing for 1,418 yards and 17 TDs, and he’s good outside the pocket, rushing for 225 yards and five TDs in limited carries. You are going to hear about a lot of underclassmen who have impacted Wahoo’s football fortunes this fall, and another of them is junior running back Noah Bordovsky, who has rushed for team leading totals of 977 yards and 17 TDs. The Warriors also have of other capable, if not often utilized, young running backs in sophomore Kaden Smart and junior Kip Brigham. Smart has rushed for 295 yards and four TDs and caught seven passes for 185 yards and a score, while Brigham has rushed for 362 yards, second on the team, and six TDs. Both are capable of big things if called up, just wait and see.

Leading the Wahoo defense is a fabulous set of linebackers including junior Braylon Iversen (team-high 107 tackles), smart (84 tackles, 10 TFL), sophomore Harrison Krueger (65 tackles, 8 TFL), and senior Barrett Lavaley, who has registered four sacks and four interceptions.

You and I are not the only people in the state who realize what a titanic pairing we have in the C-1 state final. Coach Fox knows.

“Boone is a really talented team. They are big up front, and they are athletic and fast in their skill positions. We need to continue to focus on the things that got us to this point and have a ‘take care of us’ approach, and focus on what we can control,” says Coach Fox. “We know will have our hands full in the championship game and we will need to play really well to give ourselves a chance to win this game.”

* As for Boone, the Cardinals overpowered Columbus Lakeview, 49-7, in the round of 16, then polished off Auburn, 56-7, in the quarterfinal round. Last week Boone survived a 21-14 challenge from No. 3 seed Ashland-Greenwood to reach its first state final since finishing as Class C-1 runner-up in 2017. This is also the second state final for Boone head coach Mark Hudson, whose teams have had a long history of great success.

“We were very efficient the first two rounds. Lakeview kept me up all week because we didn’t run it very well the first time we played them (winning 35-0 in Week 3) and because they are little bit of a rival, very well coached and rematches in the playoffs suck,” says Coach Hudson. “So getting the momentum early and running for 300 yards was important there - it carried over to Auburn and things were clicking. Then the lights got brighter and the opponent got bigger and faster and had a more accurate passer. We played tight for the first quarter and a half against Ashland, and to be honest, we did the things all playoff teams do that lose - we took turns making a mistake we have never made or shouldn’t have made.

“Out of our first 12 offensive snaps in that game six were blown plays, missed assignments, so to only be down 7-0 to an opponent as talented as (Ashland-Greenwood), which has my full respect, is a testament to our kids’ toughness.”

Helping to overcome those early offensive missteps against Ashland-Greenwood, as well as in every other game this season, was that stout Boone defense. The Cardinals have allowed only 49 points all season, including a kickoff return and fumble return for touchdowns, as well as three short-field scores set up by turnovers or special team breakdowns. You get the idea, driving the ball against Boone just don’t happen very often.

Leading the Boone defense is senior all-state linebacker Hank Hudson, who has 91 total tackles including 13 for loss, with junior end Thomas Roberts the team’s defensive playmaker, having racked up 19 tackles for loss and six sacks among his 56 tackles. It is a senior-laden platoon that has plenty of size and athleticism across all three levels.

When the Cardinals have the ball they will feature probably the best big-play threat in the game, senior running back Parker Borer. He’s fast, he’s shifty, he’s tough to get off his feet, and he’s already rushed for 1,875 yards and 23 TDs, including last week’s game-breaker against Ashland-Greenwood. The Cardinals have also gotten a big season out of first-time starting quarterback James Fogelman, who has passed for 1,102 yards and 12 TDs and rushed for another 699 yards and 13 TDs

Boone’s leading receiver is another outstanding athlete, senior Brant Benes, who has 16 catches for 388 yards and four TDs.

“Coming into a week like this is keeping things the same, sticking with your routine. There is so much different stuff that just cutting out the distractions, trying to maintain your focus, is where you can help your team,” says Coach Hudson, whose team lost to Norfolk Catholic, 35-0, in that 2017 state final. “I think I was one of four people that truly believed we had a shot last time, everyone else was pretty happy we made it. But that experience will hopefully pay dividends as we have a better team than we did in 2017.”

It is also the last go-round with his son Hank in the starting lineup for the 36th time in a row.

“It’s been quite the ride with Hank. He’s done great and he’s in a special class of guys,17 seniors, that I love and have a good relationship with, so we’ve had this season circled for awhile,” says Coach Hudson. “This season we come in as the preseason No. 1, which no coach wants, and you have the target on your back. But that’s a unique experience also. There’s going to be a lot of emotions come Tuesday and it’s different with the finality of knowing there’s no maybe, this is it - it’s your last game whether you win or lose.

“But as Chris Stapleton sings, ‘hold on tight, I ain’t there yet.”

Not sure if Chris Stapleton got the National Anthem gig for next Tuesday morning, but if he did he’s gonna get see a classic high school football game.

“Wahoo is an outstanding football team. Physical and well coached. They have multiple weapons we will have to respect and their defense has been exceptional all year - points will be at a premium in this game,” says Coach Hudson. “We just need to be us, play free, make less mistakes than last week and go after it - which is what we’ve done all year - and be physical and aggressive in the way we play.”