We have three No. 1 v. No. 2 state finals but none seems to have drummed up the conversation that this one has.

In many ways, to an old-timer like me, it reminds me of the 1971 Huskers v. Oklahoma epic, the one where Sports Illustrated previewed the game as the Unmovable (that was No. 1 Nebraska) against the Irresistible (that was No. 2 Oklahoma). Like with Aurora and Pierce those two teams were unbeaten and untouchable all season long with their regular season finale destined to determine a national championship.

Remove the words “regular” and “national” and replace with “playoff” and “state” and that’s what you have here, a game that’s been anticipated and savored since way back in the summer. Now to find out who turns out to be unmovable and who turns out to be irresistible.

* Aurora has been doing a pretty good imitation of being both this season, toying with a regular season schedule that included five playoff teams, including two state semifinalists.

"I think we have played really well during this playoff run and playing without Carlos (Collazo) for three weeks really made us find ways to get lots of other guys involved in our offense, which will ultimately make us better as he returns to full speed," says Aurora head coach Kyle Peterson, who has his team in its third state final in four years. "We have played well on the defensive side add we have played against teams that have given us a lot to prepare which has helped keep our kids sharp and focused."

When people talk Aurora football the first name that always comes up is that of all-state senior running back Carlos Collazo, and why not? A powerful and fearless runner, he’s so far gained 1,930 yards and 31 TDs this season, despite being nicked up some, like missing three games. What seems to fly under the radar some - unless you’re Pierce’s defensive coaches - is the other talented options in the Aurora running game.

You can start with senior QB Drew Knust, who overcame a preseason injury scare to wind up the team’s second-leading rusher (940 yards, 21 TDs) and passer (674 yards, 9 TDs). When Knust was sidelined sophomore Booker Scheierman stepped in quite capably, passing for 800 yards and seven TDs. Not a bad back up plan, there Coach.

Also in the mix is junior running back Maddex Egger, who churned out 747 yards and six TDs, when Collazo wasn’t in the picture.

When Aurora does throw the ball they have a great deep-strike threat in senior Carsen Staehr, who has 54 receptions for 872 yards and eight TDs, in part due to his great speed, in part due to his great ball skills.

Soaking up the tackles for the Aurora defense are senior linebackers Wade Ohlson (team-best 92 stops) and Garrett Bellis (78 tackles) and junior linebacker Damian Stanley (71 tackles). Knust is also a defensive playmaker, leading the team with four interceptions.

"Pierce is a completely different animal than we have prepared for in quite some time. They are a machine on offense," says Coach Peterson. "It really starts at the LOS where they are big, physical, and extremely well coached. hey attack you in all gaps from a number of offensive formations. As soon as you think you have a grip on their run game, they beat you over the top with the best TE/QB combination in the state. (QB Abram) Scholting is a precision passer and has escapacability as a runner. He also has multiple receivers that can make plays down the field."

And with all the Xs and Os accounted for Coach Peterson also has a sense for what the public wants, and has hoped for.

"I think this is a game that many people in the state have anticipated for quite a while. It's great that the two best teams in the class are getting the chance to play in Lincoln. That does not always happen. I know our kids are excited for the challenge that we are facing and I am sure the kids and community of Pierce are as well."

Aurora has won three state titles (2008, 2009, 2018) and reached six other state finals. Coach Peterson was an assistant on the 2008 and 2009 championship teams.

* Like Aurora, Pierce has plenty of star power in its lineup, starting with Husker recruit Ben Brahmer. At 6-5 and 215 pounds - he seems all of that - he is a complete mismatch for DBs or linebackers, and has the stats to prove it, including 69 catches for 1,278 yards and 18 TDs. Senior receivers Jacksen Wachholtz (6-for-9) and Addison Croghan (6-for-10) only seem to catch touchdowns, ya know?

Junior Keenan Valverde has certainly taken full advantage of his role as the team’s lead running back, rushing for 1,805 yards and 24 TDs, but he’s also a weapon in the kicking game (39 PATs, 208 total points).

If there is a Fritz on the field he’s probably making the tackle and that is again true in 2022 as junior Korvin Fritz (132 total, 6 TFL) leads the team in tackles. Senior Luke Endorf (10 TFL, 8 sacks) and senior DB Colby Anderson (6 INT) are also big-play defenders for Big Blue.

"We have played very well defensively, especially against the run. We turned a corner on the defensive side starting with our first round win against a very good Central City team. Our guys finally made a decision to play defense with their hair on fire," says Mark Brahmer, Pierce's three-time state championship head coach. "Aurora is a tremendous football team that is fundamentally sound and very well coached. On top of that, they're quite talented in every position. They really don't have any weaknesses and Coach Peterson does a super job preparing and motivating his young men."

Coach Brahmer has seen some stuff in his long and storied career, but he has always aimed for one constant within his program.



"Every game is a huge game for us. My hope is that if someone would come watch us prepare and practice, regardless of the opponent, they'll see the same effort and attention to detail." says Coach Brahmer. "Obviously, when you're playing a team like Aurora, everyone has to be on point."

Pierce is playing in its fourth consecutive Class C-1 state final, a first since Norfolk Catholic strung four together from 2009 to 2012, winning three state titles. Pierce has collected four state titles (1978, 2007, 2008, 2020) and reached seven other state finals.

@HuskerlandBob Sez: If these teams are just average on Championship Tuesday they will produced a thousand yards of offense. Just average. In a setting like that forcing some turnovers to stem the tide would come in mighty handy, and while Pierce has allowed some points now and then, they’ve also produced 28 turnovers this season. Game the Century? Maybe not but this most definitely be the game of year...Aurora 42, Pierce 38.