News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 07:55:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Class C-1 Second Round Preview and Predictions

Aurora's a different team, especially on offense, once first-time starter Trevor Dvorak (7) has gotten his sea legs at quarterback. Will it be enough to turn the tables on unbeaten Adams Central?
Aurora's a different team, especially on offense, once first-time starter Trevor Dvorak (7) has gotten his sea legs at quarterback. Will it be enough to turn the tables on unbeaten Adams Central? (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Four games, four undefeated teams, none of them facing each other. Welcome to the Class C-1 quarterfinals.In what has become a developing story Pierce, Wahoo, Adams Central and Ashland-Greenwood - ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}