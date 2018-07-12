



Overview

Coming off the program’s most successful season since it won the 2006 Class C-1 state playoff title Auburn returns five starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 8-2 playoff team.

“We return a group of very talented players who showed last year they have the ability to do some really good things but at the same time we lose some real valuable players from last year’s team,” says fourth-year head coach Tony Janssen, a 2010 graduate of Peru State College. “We have some key positions to fill on the field and even more importantly we have to replace some great leaders. We have the ability to meet those needs but we can’t lose track of our work ethic and leadership.”

Offense

Auburn has a couple of outstanding skill players in senior running back Baily Darnell (6-1, 185) and senior quarterback Drew Dixon (5-9, 165), both of them all-state candidates in 2018. Darnell last season rushed for 1,156 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 137 yards and a TD while Dixon rushed for 943 yards and 11 TDs and passed for 365 yards and two scores in Auburn’s run-first attack. Sophomore Brody Darnell (5-10, 145) will play a valuable role in the backfield after last season rushing for 168 yards and three TDs, with sophomores Cameron Binder (5-10, 175) and Turner Arban (5-8, 155) pushing for carries.

Three senior starters return in the Auburn offensive line including center Caden Chapin (6-0, 170), guard TJ Roybal (6-0, 205) and tight end Branden Lavigne (6-3, 185). Sophomore Weston Reiman (6-1, 250) earned a couple of starts last season and figures to fit into the offensive line as will junior Colton Chapin (6-2, 260). Junior Keenan Hamilton (5-10, 180) and sophomore Ethan Phillips (5-10, 170) will add depth to the line.

Defense

Dixon (36 tackles, 2 INT) and Brody Darnell (20 tackles, 2 INT) will man the defensive secondary while Roybal (70 tackles, 2 INT), Caden Chapin (32 tackles), senior Kole Ligouri (5-10, 165), who last season had 28 tackles, and Baily Darnell (24 tackles) will lead the team’s linebacker unit.

Colton Chapin (67 tackles) and Lavigne (58 tackles, 11 TFL) lead a defensive front that also will include Reiman and junior Josh Lambert (6-6, 200).

Season's Prediction

There are some pieces that need replaced but we seen the Bulldogs winning six and making a run at a district title and playoff berth.