News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Class C-1 First Round Preview and Picks

A little crowded at the top of Class C-1 but you better leave room for these guys, undefeated Ashland-Greenwood's (front, l-r) Hunter Washburn (10), Bryce Kitrell (25), Kyle vonRentzell (88); (back, l-r) Blake Kobs (71), Jacob Ludwig (55), Seth Novak (6) and Trey Comstock (3).
A little crowded at the top of Class C-1 but you better leave room for these guys, undefeated Ashland-Greenwood's (front, l-r) Hunter Washburn (10), Bryce Kitrell (25), Kyle vonRentzell (88); (back, l-r) Blake Kobs (71), Jacob Ludwig (55), Seth Novak (6) and Trey Comstock (3). (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Like the smell of fresh baked pie on a windowsill wafting past Yogi Bear you could tell it was coming. Ashland-Greenwood being undefeated, that is.After a seven-win season in 2018 the Bluejays were...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}