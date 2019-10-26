News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-26 11:10:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Class C-1 First-Round Pairings, Preliminary Intel

Adams Central has emerged as top seed from an outstanding group of top-end Class C-1 teams. Doesn't hurt having these guys.
Adams Central has emerged as top seed from an outstanding group of top-end Class C-1 teams. Doesn't hurt having these guys. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

No. 16 Valentine (5-4) at No. 1 Adams Central (9-0). All this nonsense about other teams and look who winds up the top seed. Patriots have shut out three of their last four opponents, four in total...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}