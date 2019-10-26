Class C-1 First-Round Pairings, Preliminary Intel
No. 16 Valentine (5-4) at No. 1 Adams Central (9-0). All this nonsense about other teams and look who winds up the top seed. Patriots have shut out three of their last four opponents, four in total...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news