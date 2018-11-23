1. Aurora 13-0 Beat Ord 49-7, state finals. Simply dominant, the Huskies are certainly in the conversation of C-1's all-time best.

2. Wahoo 10-2 Lost to Aurora 35-10, state semifinals. Beat Neumann in the regular season and scored two dominant playoff wins. Just couldn't beat Aurora. It happens.

3. Ord 11-2 Lost to Aurora 49-7, state finals. After dominating Bishop Neumann in the semifinals the Chants got rolled by Aurora in the state final. Again, it happens.

4. Bishop Neumann 9-3 Lost to Ord 37-0, state semifinals. Cavs beating Pierce in quarterfinal round one of the most significant upsets of the playoffs. Ranked fourth, not bad for a 10-seed in the playoffs.

5. Pierce 10-1 Lost 23-21 to Bishop Neumann, state quarterfinals. After dominant 10-game winning streak the Bluejays come up short against a great program.

6. Adams Central 8-3 Lost to Wahoo 45-7, second round. Patriots end up losing to the top three ranked teams in this class. Also scored a playoff win.

7. Gothenburg 8-3 Lost to Aurora 54-20, second round. Everybody lost to Aurora, OK?, but the Swedes also played runner-up Ord within three points and won a playoff game.

8. Ashland-Greenwood 8-3 Lost to Ord 42-7, second round. In their playoff opener A-G avenged regular season loss to Lincoln Lutheran.

9. Lincoln Lutheran 7-3 Lost to Ashland-Greenwood 34-13. True, there is the playoff loss but also regular season wins over A-G and Auburn.