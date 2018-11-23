Class C-1 FINAL Top Ten
Team Record Last Game @HuskerlandBob Sez

1. Aurora

13-0

Beat Ord 49-7, state finals.

Simply dominant, the Huskies are certainly in the conversation of C-1's all-time best.

2. Wahoo

10-2

Lost to Aurora 35-10, state semifinals.

Beat Neumann in the regular season and scored two dominant playoff wins. Just couldn't beat Aurora. It happens.

3. Ord

11-2

Lost to Aurora 49-7, state finals.

After dominating Bishop Neumann in the semifinals the Chants got rolled by Aurora in the state final. Again, it happens.

4. Bishop Neumann

9-3

Lost to Ord 37-0, state semifinals.

Cavs beating Pierce in quarterfinal round one of the most significant upsets of the playoffs. Ranked fourth, not bad for a 10-seed in the playoffs.

5. Pierce

10-1

Lost 23-21 to Bishop Neumann, state quarterfinals.

After dominant 10-game winning streak the Bluejays come up short against a great program.

6. Adams Central

8-3

Lost to Wahoo 45-7, second round.

Patriots end up losing to the top three ranked teams in this class. Also scored a playoff win.

7. Gothenburg

8-3

Lost to Aurora 54-20, second round.

Everybody lost to Aurora, OK?, but the Swedes also played runner-up Ord within three points and won a playoff game.

8. Ashland-Greenwood

8-3

Lost to Ord 42-7, second round.

In their playoff opener A-G avenged regular season loss to Lincoln Lutheran.

9. Lincoln Lutheran

7-3

Lost to Ashland-Greenwood 34-13.

True, there is the playoff loss but also regular season wins over A-G and Auburn.

10. Auburn

8-2

Lost to Bishop Neumann 42-28.

Only regular season loss was to Lincoln Lutheran.
Class C-2 FINAL Top Ten
Team Record Last Game @HuskerlandBob Sez

1. Centennial

13-0

Beat Norfolk Catholic 29-28 (OT), state final.

Broncos finish off the greatest season in program history with one of the most stirring finishes in playoff history.

2. Norfolk Catholic

11-2

Lost to Centennial 29-28 (OT), state final.

Lost opener to Pierce, lost final in overtime to Centennial. In between the Knights were lights out, including wins over Sutton, BRLD, Aquinas, St. Paul and Battle Creek.

3. Sutton

10-2

Lost to Norfolk Catholic 50-28, state semifinals.

Lost to the top two teams, posted six regular season shutouts.

4. Oakland-Craig

11-1

Lost to Centennial 35-14, state semifinals.

Only loss was to the state champ in the semifinal round. Not bad, not bad at all.

5. BRLD

8-3

Lost to Centennial 33-28, second round.

Two of those losses are to The O-C and the third to No. 2 Norfolk Catholic. And BRLD could easily have beaten Centennial in that playoff game.

6. Aquinas

7-4

Lost to Sutton 46-21, second round.

Lost three of first four before winning six in a row including 24-point win over seven-win Doniphan-Trumbull in playoff opener.

7. St. Paul

8-3

Lost to Norfolk Catholic 56-12, second round.

St. Paul finished strong, including a 35-point playoff win over Hastings St. Cecilia. Two Wildcats losses are to NC, the other to C-1 playoff qualifier Central City.

8. Wilber-Clatonia

9-2

Lost to Oakland-Craig 35-21, second round.

Only regular season loss was to No. 3 Sutton. Wolverines beat ratings contender North Bend Central in playoff opener.

9. Shelby-Rising City

6-4

Lost to Oakland-Craig 28-22, first round.

All but won that playoff game, and in the regular season beat ratings contenders NBC and Battle Creek.

10. Doniphan-Trumbull

7-3

Lost to Aquinas 38-14, first round.

Playoff qualifiers, the Cardinals beat St. Cecilia for best regular season win.