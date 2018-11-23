Huskerland's Class C-1, Class C-2 Final Top Tens for 2018
|Team
|Record
|Last Game
|@HuskerlandBob Sez
|
1. Aurora
|
13-0
|
Beat Ord 49-7, state finals.
|
Simply dominant, the Huskies are certainly in the conversation of C-1's all-time best.
|
2. Wahoo
|
10-2
|
Lost to Aurora 35-10, state semifinals.
|
Beat Neumann in the regular season and scored two dominant playoff wins. Just couldn't beat Aurora. It happens.
|
3. Ord
|
11-2
|
Lost to Aurora 49-7, state finals.
|
After dominating Bishop Neumann in the semifinals the Chants got rolled by Aurora in the state final. Again, it happens.
|
4. Bishop Neumann
|
9-3
|
Lost to Ord 37-0, state semifinals.
|
Cavs beating Pierce in quarterfinal round one of the most significant upsets of the playoffs. Ranked fourth, not bad for a 10-seed in the playoffs.
|
5. Pierce
|
10-1
|
Lost 23-21 to Bishop Neumann, state quarterfinals.
|
After dominant 10-game winning streak the Bluejays come up short against a great program.
|
6. Adams Central
|
8-3
|
Lost to Wahoo 45-7, second round.
|
Patriots end up losing to the top three ranked teams in this class. Also scored a playoff win.
|
7. Gothenburg
|
8-3
|
Lost to Aurora 54-20, second round.
|
Everybody lost to Aurora, OK?, but the Swedes also played runner-up Ord within three points and won a playoff game.
|
8. Ashland-Greenwood
|
8-3
|
Lost to Ord 42-7, second round.
|
In their playoff opener A-G avenged regular season loss to Lincoln Lutheran.
|
9. Lincoln Lutheran
|
7-3
|
Lost to Ashland-Greenwood 34-13.
|
True, there is the playoff loss but also regular season wins over A-G and Auburn.
|
10. Auburn
|
8-2
|
Lost to Bishop Neumann 42-28.
|
Only regular season loss was to Lincoln Lutheran.
|
1. Centennial
|
13-0
|
Beat Norfolk Catholic 29-28 (OT), state final.
|
Broncos finish off the greatest season in program history with one of the most stirring finishes in playoff history.
|
2. Norfolk Catholic
|
11-2
|
Lost to Centennial 29-28 (OT), state final.
|
Lost opener to Pierce, lost final in overtime to Centennial. In between the Knights were lights out, including wins over Sutton, BRLD, Aquinas, St. Paul and Battle Creek.
|
3. Sutton
|
10-2
|
Lost to Norfolk Catholic 50-28, state semifinals.
|
Lost to the top two teams, posted six regular season shutouts.
|
4. Oakland-Craig
|
11-1
|
Lost to Centennial 35-14, state semifinals.
|
Only loss was to the state champ in the semifinal round. Not bad, not bad at all.
|
5. BRLD
|
8-3
|
Lost to Centennial 33-28, second round.
|
Two of those losses are to The O-C and the third to No. 2 Norfolk Catholic. And BRLD could easily have beaten Centennial in that playoff game.
|
6. Aquinas
|
7-4
|
Lost to Sutton 46-21, second round.
|
Lost three of first four before winning six in a row including 24-point win over seven-win Doniphan-Trumbull in playoff opener.
|
7. St. Paul
|
8-3
|
Lost to Norfolk Catholic 56-12, second round.
|
St. Paul finished strong, including a 35-point playoff win over Hastings St. Cecilia. Two Wildcats losses are to NC, the other to C-1 playoff qualifier Central City.
|
8. Wilber-Clatonia
|
9-2
|
Lost to Oakland-Craig 35-21, second round.
|
Only regular season loss was to No. 3 Sutton. Wolverines beat ratings contender North Bend Central in playoff opener.
|
9. Shelby-Rising City
|
6-4
|
Lost to Oakland-Craig 28-22, first round.
|
All but won that playoff game, and in the regular season beat ratings contenders NBC and Battle Creek.
|
10. Doniphan-Trumbull
|
7-3
|
Lost to Aquinas 38-14, first round.
|
Playoff qualifiers, the Cardinals beat St. Cecilia for best regular season win.