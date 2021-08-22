Class B Team Capsules: Districts 4-5 Projected Finish
District B-4AuroraHUSKIESDefending Class B state runner-up Aurora will have six starters back on offense and eight on defense from last year’s 9-4 team.“We return a very good nucleus from our 2020 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news