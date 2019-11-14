News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 16:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Class B Semifinals Preview and Predictions

It's been a year in the making but Friday night Omaha Roncalli QB Jack Dotzler (6) gets another crack at unbeaten Scottsbluff. Should be fun.
It's been a year in the making but Friday night Omaha Roncalli QB Jack Dotzler (6) gets another crack at unbeaten Scottsbluff. Should be fun.
Ryan Dettman
HuskerlandPreps.com Staff Writer

The Class B playoffs are now down to the final four teams and for many it is right where they thought we would be. With the exception of Omaha Roncalli (5) defeating a higher seeded Grand Island No...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}