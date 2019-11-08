News More News
Class B Second Round Preview and Predictions

Always tricky to play a decent football game after a six-hour bus ride but with talented senior QB Aiden Oerter (11) leading the charge Norris will challenge No. 1 Scottsbluff.
Ryan Dettman
HuskerlandPreps.com Staff Writer

Here we are on another exciting Friday night as we take one step closer to Lincoln and deciding the 2019 state champions in football. After a first round that all of the favorites won and advanced ...

