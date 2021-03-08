Class B Preview: Omaha Skutt Attempts to Go Back-to-Back
Twenty-three points. Really? Twenty-three points?It was only the fourth game of the season, sure, but Omaha Skutt doesn’t score 23 points in a boys basketball game, unless your talking about maybe ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news